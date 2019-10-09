‘Masters of Soul’ on stage at USCB Center for the Arts

USCB Center for the Arts

USCB Center for the Arts is excited to bring “Masters of Soul” to Beaufort for one night only — Friday, Oct. 11, at 7:30 p.m.

In the early ‘60s some of the most iconic names in the history of popular music were discovered in the Motor City of Detroit — better known as Motown.

“Masters of Soul” is a celebration of these artists, their music and style. The show features stylishly costumed, fully choreographed tributes to both male and female groups backed by a live band.

“Masters of Soul” includes the popular TFC Dance Band and The Fabulous Crooners doo-wop singers. Enjoy the music of The Temptations, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, the Four Tops, Diana Ross and the Supremes, the Jackson Five, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, Stevie Wonder, the Commodores and many more.

If you go

What: “Masters of Soul” concert

Where: USCB Center for the Arts

When: Friday, Oct. 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $35 adult, $30 senior/military and $15 students

For information: CFA Boxoffice 843-521-4145 or uscbcenterforthearts.com