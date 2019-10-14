Inaugural Lowcountry speaker series will bring Condoleezza Rice to Hilton Head

Condoleezza Rice, former Secretary of State, will be the first speaker for the inaugural Lowcountry Speaker Series starting in January.

A new speaker series starting in January will bring global leaders and storytellers to the Lowcountry for lectures and question-and-answer sessions with the audience.

The Lowcountry Speaker Series’ inaugural season on Hilton Head Island will feature one lecture each month through April, starting Jan. 14 with Condoleezza Rice, former secretary of state and Denning Professor in Global Business and the Economy at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, neurosurgeon and CNN’s chief medical correspondent, follows with a lecture on Feb. 11; Paul Nicklen, photographer, filmmaker and marine biologist, will speak on March 10; and Robert O’Neill, former SEAL Team Six leader, Naval Special Warfare Development Group and author, is scheduled for April 7.

“In a world of information overload, where there is no shortage of opinion, it is helpful to gather insights from those who are the most informed,” James Lamar, founder and host of the Lowcountry Speaker Series, said in a news release.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Tickets for the inaugural Lowcountry Speaker Series will be sold only as a four-event subscription, so tickets to individual lectures will not be available.

For more information, to purchase a 2020 season subscription or to read the full biographies for each speaker, please visit LowcountrySpeakerSeries.com.