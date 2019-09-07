Program featuring ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ author to be screened in Beaufort

USCB Center for the Arts

Beaufort’s USCB Center for the Arts and Fane Productions presents Margaret Atwood live on stage and in cinemas at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 in celebration of the global publication of “The Testaments,” Atwood’s highly anticipated sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

“Margaret Atwood: Live in Cinemas” will be broadcast to over 1,000 cinemas across the globe. Filmed live from the National Theatre in London, BBC journalist and New York Times best-selling author Samira Ahmed will interview Atwood about her career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to her handmaid story, 34 years later.

Tickets are available at the door and at uscbcenterforthearts.com. All seats are $18.

USCB Center for the Arts is located at 801 Carteret Street in Historic Downtown Beaufort.

For information, call the box office at 843-521-4145 or go to uscbcenterforthearts.com.