Young actors to take stage for ‘Wizard of Oz’ at Center for the Arts in Beaufort

USCB Center for the Arts and The Beaufort Children’s Theatre will present “The Wizard of Oz, young performers edition” Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

The show’s cast features more than 90 talented young actors between the ages of 7 and 18.

Ticket prices are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors/military and $14 for students.

To buy tickets or for additional information, go to uscbcenterforthearts.com or call 843-521-4145.