Lowcountry concert band presents 2 performances of ‘Music Americana.’ Here are details

The Lowcountry Community Concert Band will perform on May 14 and May 19. Facebook

The Lowcountry Community Concert Band’s spring season is opening with two upcoming concerts of “Music Americana.”

The first concert is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at the May River High School auditorium, 601 New Riverside Road, Bluffton. The second concert is at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Magnolia Hall in Sun City. The second concert is open to Sun City residents and guests.





The patriotic program on both nights includes “Nitro for Concert Band” by Frank Ticheli, “Suite of Old American Dances” by Robert Russell Bennet, “Slava! (a Concert Overture)“ by Leonard Bernstein, excerpts from “Appalachian Spring” by Aaron Copland, “Down a Country Lane” by Copland, excerpts from “Suite of Old American Dances” by Robert Russell Bennett, “A Tribute to Marvin Hamlisch” arranged by Michael Brown, and “Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa.

Admission is free.

The band is made up of 60-plus volunteer musicians and sponsored by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at University of South Carolina Beaufort.

For more information, contact Pete Johnson at (267) 884-6805, Rick Eckstein at (843) 707-7813 or Carolyn Christy at (843) 540-7605.



