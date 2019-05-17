Hilton Head Choral Society plans ‘America Sings!’ patriotic concert. Tickets on sale now

The Hilton Head Choral Society Submitted

Tickets are now on sale for the Hilton Head Choral Society’s “America Sings!” concert.





The concert is at 7 p.m. May 26 at First Presbyterian Church, 540 William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island.

Tickets, ranging from $15 to $25, may be purchased online at www.hiltonheadchoralsociety.org.





Joining the Hilton Head Choral Society are the Hilton Head Shore Notes, Serenade Savannah Brass Quartet and a special guest speaker in an all-American tribute.

“Concert attendees will start their Memorial Day Weekend off on a musical note that celebrates the spirit of America and the true meaning of the holiday,” said Tim Reynolds, HHCS artistic director.





For more information, go to the choral society’s website or call 843-341-3818.