The Lowcountry Wind Symphony, under the direction of Donald F. Jemella, will partner with the Mary Green Chorale, led by Mary Woodmansee Green, for the symphony’s Spring Concert, titled “European Treasures” this weekend.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. Friday at Sea Island Presbyterian Church in Beaufort. This performance is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.

The concert will be repeated at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Holy Family Catholic Church on Hilton Head. Tickets are required for this performance and may be purchased at marygreenchorale.org. General admission tickets are $27.

The program will feature several well known compositions with some interesting twists. The familiar “Finlandia” by Jean Sibelius, Holst’s “Second Suite in F,” and Tchaikovsky’s popular “1812 Overture” have been arranged for concert band with full chorus. J. S. Bach’s “Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring,” sung by the Chorale, will be accompanied by the LWS Brass Quintet.

Also on the program are selections by each of the two individual groups. Included are “Rienzi Overture,” “Florentiner March,” Cesar Franck’s “Psalm 150,” “Tango” from Espana and more.

The Lowcountry Wind Symphony is a concert band, made up of local amateur and professional brass, wind, and percussion players.

In this first ever collaboration of the LWS band and the Mary Green Chorale, both directors will share the podium.