See ballet, Broadway jazz and contemporary dance at Hilton Head Dance Theatre show

Hilton Head Dance Theatre will present its annual performance of classical and contemporary dance featuring company members and distinguished guest artists on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina.
The program takes its name from Terpsichore, the Greek muse of dance.
The program will open with “Concerto” — a high energy, neo-classical ballet choreographed by Karena Brock-Carlyle to Tchaikovsky’s “Third Piano Concerto.” The ballet will feature five lead couples and a corps de ballet.
The middle portion of the program will be dedicated to contemporary works beginning with the world premiere of a new ballet by Jamal Edwards. Entitled “Prism,” this contemporary ballet is set to the music of Philip Glass.
Former Broadway dance captain Kathleen Watkins will stage the iconic Fosse piece, “Crunchy Granola Suite.” This Fosse masterpiece is pulled from his hit Broadway show “Dancin’” and was inspired by the hit single by Neil Diamond.
The program will conclude with “Snow White,” a charming one act ballet choreographed by Karena Brock-Carlyle and John Carlyle. It was inspired by the classic fairy tale and is set to the music of Mark Knopfler. Brittany Hanna will dance the role of Snow White with guest artist Samuel Chester as her prince and Sophia Nimmer as the Evil Queen.
The eclectic nature of the program will display the versatility of the dancers as each piece represents a different genre from romantic ballet to Broadway jazz to contemporary dance.
Tickets are $40 for adults and $30 for children 18 and younger. Tickets may be purchased at the Arts Center box office located at 14 Shelter Cove Lane or by calling 843-842-ARTS. Tickets are also available online at www.artshhi.com.
