Tennessee chamber music trio to perform at Hilton Head symphony event

The Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra is planning an evening of chamber music at its new venue, SoundWaves, with the Blakemore Trio playing Haydn, Schoenberg and Rachmaninov.
The concert is April 13 at 7:30 p.m. Soundwaves is located at 7 Lagoon Road, Suite 100, on Hilton Head Island.
Violinist Carolyn Huebl, cellist Felix Wang and pianist Amy Dorfman established the Blakemore Trio in 2002. Critically acclaimed for their performances as individuals, they have established a captivating and brilliant ensemble performing the great master works of the past and exciting works of today.
Huebl is a professor of violin at the Blair School of Music at Vanderbilt University and the violinist of The Blakemore Trio. Wang, the cellist of the Blair String Quartet, is a founding member of the Blakemore Trio and co-principal cellist of the IRIS Orchestra under the direction of Michael Stern. Dorfman is currently Professor of Piano at The Blair School of Music at Vanderbilt University and a guest artist and teacher at the Tennessee Governor’s School for the Arts. She has performed as a soloist and chamber musician throughout the United States and in Europe.
Tickets for The Blakemore Trio are $35 for adults and students under 18 are admitted free. Tickets are available online at www.hhso.org or by calling the HHSO office at 843-842-2055.
