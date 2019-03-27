Dancers, painters and musicians share stage in ‘Artrageous’ performance at USCB Center

The fine arts meets the performing arts on one stage Friday night in “Artrageous” at USCB Center for the Arts.
A troupe of 12 artists, singers, dancers and musicians will create art on stage starting at 7:30 p.m.
“Artrageous” artists use bold colors with hands and brushes as they are inspired by the troupe’s vocalists, musicians and dancers, and they race to complete the paintings before the last note. Imagine the excitement of a team of exceptional artists painting at electric speed, creating giant works of art, right before your very eyes.
“Artrageous,” a night of creativity and fun for all ages, culminates in a one-of-a-kind art installation at the end of each concert. Audiences interact with the performers and even add their own art. Audience members will find themselves smiling, dancing and singing along.
If you go
What: “Artrageous,” an interactive art and music experience
Where: USCB Center for the Arts
When: Friday, March 29, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: Adults $35, seniors/military $30, students $15
For information: Tickets are on sale now at uscbcenterforthearts.com at the box-office by calling 843-521-4145 or at the door.
