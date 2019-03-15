Choral Society concert includes ‘special homecoming’ for singer returning to Hilton Head

Tickets are now on sale for the Hilton Head Choral Society’s Spring Serenade concert scheduled for 8 p.m. March 22 at First Presbyterian Church, 540 William Hilton Parkway, on Hilton Head Island.
Spring Serenade will feature Hilton Head’s Lori Maurer and Keith Phares, Rebecca Flaherty of Savannah, and Jonathan Murphy of Georgia Southern University, Statesboro.
The concert will have a variety of music showcasing the talent of the guest soloists, professional orchestra and choral society singers including the southeast premier of a newly commissioned piece by Austin, Texas, composer Craig Hella Johnson titled “Song from the Road” on an original text by Michael Dennis Brown from Minneapolis, Minnesota.
“From the lyrical Schubert Mass in G and expressive Craig Hella Johnson piece, to music from the award-winning Rodgers and Hammerstein Broadway musical Carousel, this concert has something for everyone,” according to HHCS’s Artistic Director Tim Reynolds.
“When people find out that Lori and Keith are singing together on Hilton Head for the first time in many years, their first reaction is wow,” said Reynolds.
Since graduating high school and leaving the island to attend the Juilliard School, Phares has performed opera all over the world. “This is a special homecoming for Keith for many reasons, especially because he and Lori have a longstanding relationship with our community and the Choral Society,” Reynolds added.
Tickets range in price from $10 to $40 with discounted prices for those 12 and under. Tickets may be purchased online at www.hiltonheadchoralsociety.org or at the door.
For information, call 843-341-3818.
