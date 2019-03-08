Organ recital to feature African-American composers

A free organ recital of music by African-American composers will be performed by Charles D. Frost at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at First Presbyterian Church, 540 William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island.
Works by Fela Sowande, Ellie-Trevor Weston, Undine Moore, Ulysses Kay, Calvin Taylor, Phillip Barnette McIntyre, Ralph Simpson, David Hurd, Florence Price, William B. Cooper and Carl Haywood will be included.
Frost, the host church’s organist, was minister of music at Sea Island Presbyterian Church in Beaufort for 16 years, and is a board member of the Beaufort and Hilton Head Island orchestras.
The program is sponsored by the Lowcountry Chapter of the American Guild of Organists and the church.
