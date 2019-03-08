After denied grant money, Hilton Head symphony orchestra gets $50K for lighting

The Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra has a brand new rehearsal and performance venue in the Coligny area — but it’s pretty dark right now.
HHSO leaders secured a $50,000 lease with the Town of Hilton Head on Tuesday for a performance lighting system in its new venue, “Soundwaves” on Lagoon Road.
But this wasn’t the first time the town heard the case for a lighting system.
HHSO applied for two accommodations tax grants in December 2018 — one for operating expenses and another for the lighting system.
A-TAX committee members are appointed to decide how the town allocates $4.3 million of taxes paid by tourists when they visit the island, and they awarded HHSO $250,000 for its operating budget but no money for the lighting system.
The committee said they believed “the grant request was made due to a budgetary overage for the construction of (Soundwaves),” and the lighting system didn’t contribute to tourism enough to be considered for A-TAX money.
What was originally billed as a $400,000 construction project inside the Soundwaves building ended up costing $832,000, according to Mary Briggs, president and CEO of the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra.
Briggs said HHSO raised those funds independently through donors. Then, she said the group looked to the town for help.
“A-TAX had a finite amount and they made the decision not to fund the capital grant,” she told The Island Packet Friday. “Since they denied that, I went back to the town and asked if they would consider funding part of this out of general operating funds.”
When that request came before the finance and administrative committee on Feb. 19, it was unanimously approved.
“The (HHSO) is recognized as a jewel of the arts, culture, and heritage element of Hilton Head,” Chairman Tom Lennox told the committee. “Approving lighting request is sound.”
Lennox told The Island Packet it is fairly unusual for a group to come straight to the council, but said the committee had adequate notice of the funding request.
That lighting request comes three years after the approval of much more controversial — and more expensive —lighting request from the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina for up to $575,000.
Former council member and mayoral candidate Kim Likins said in September 2018 she voted against that request because it would set a significant precedent for the use of town money.
“Once you (approve) that, you’re sort of opening the flood gates for all other types of non-profits to come forward when they have needs,” Likins said.
What will change?
HHSO paid for the lighting system this week, and they will be reimbursed by the town, Briggs said.
Each year the symphony will pay the town $10 as part of the lease agreement, and at the end of the seven-year lease they will have the option to purchase the lighting equipment.
Soundwaves can fit 225 people, so Briggs said the group will use the space for rehearsals and chamber orchestra concerts. Town council members approved the lease in part because they said other community groups are already using the space.
“We believe it’s going to be such a community space, so we asked for some support from the town,” Briggs said. She added that local organizations such as the Lean Ensemble are set to use the space this summer.
Full symphony performances will stay at Hilton Head First Presbyterian Church, Briggs said.
One major difference between the church venue and Soundwaves?
“Well, at the church you can’t serve alcoholic beverages,” Briggs said. “Here we have a catering kitchen and a bar.”
