New York troupe takes stage in Beaufort for one-night-only ‘Pirates of Penzance’

The USCB Center for the Arts in Beaufort sets sail for a one-act performance of “The Pirates of Penzance” by the New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players’ Wandering Minstrels on March 16 at 7:30 p.m.
This classic comedy boasts one the most famous patter songs in musical theater history, “I am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General.” The cast will be dressed to the in piratical and Victorian splendor.
After intermission, the performers return in black tie and gowns to entertain the audience with many selections from the full repertoire of Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic operas and impromptu audience requests.
NYGASP is America’s preeminent professional Gilbert and Sullivan repertory ensemble. Since its founding in 1974, the company has presented over 2,000 performances of Gilbert and Sullivan’s masterpieces throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.
If You Go
What: New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players’ Wandering Minstrels performs “Pirates of Penzance” and other Gilbert and Sullivan favorites
When: Saturday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $35 adult, $30 seniors or military and $15 students
For information: Call CFA box office at 843-521-4145 or go to uscbcenterforthearts.com
