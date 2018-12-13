One-woman show ‘Bad Dates’ will entertain and delight audiences on Hilton Head

“An American in Paris” is the perfect answer for all of those theatergoers who have been looking forward to not only a Broadway show right here on Hilton Head but, more specifically, a romantic musical with an engaging storyline. And further, it would be loaded with top performances by the entire cast and would elevate our theater experience.

The happiest news is that “An American in Paris,” now on stage at the Art Center of Coastal Carolina, is positively worth the wait and will run through Dec. 30.