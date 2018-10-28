About 1,500 people flocked to Bluffton and Hilton Head Island this weekend to support breast cancer treatment and testing.
About 1,500 people flocked to Bluffton and Hilton Head Island this weekend to support breast cancer treatment and testing. Heather Bragg/Bragg Media

See 100s of people wearing pink on Hilton Head, Bluffton this weekend? Here is why.

By Teresa Moss

October 28, 2018 05:32 PM

About 1,500 people from 49 states and 17 countries visited Bluffton along with Hilton Head and Fripp Islands this weekend in support of breast cancer testing and treatment, according to a Pledge the Pink news release.

Pledge the Pink is an annual event held by LoCo Motion in the state since 2011. It is a local charity aimed at fighting cancer in South Carolina, says the release.

The event raised an estimated $125,000 for the cause, the release says.

The runners and walkers completed three 10-mile legs from Friday to Sunday.

Want to join in next year? The 2019 event is already scheduled for Oct. 24 to 27. Registration is already open, but you might want to act quick as this year’s event sold out in three months.

To register, go to pledgethepink.com.

