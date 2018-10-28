See 100s of people wearing pink on Hilton Head, Bluffton this weekend? Here is why.

About 1,500 people from 49 states and 17 countries visited Bluffton along with Hilton Head and Fripp Islands this weekend in support of breast cancer testing and treatment, according to a Pledge the Pink news release.
Pledge the Pink is an annual event held by LoCo Motion in the state since 2011. It is a local charity aimed at fighting cancer in South Carolina, says the release.
The event raised an estimated $125,000 for the cause, the release says.
The runners and walkers completed three 10-mile legs from Friday to Sunday.
Want to join in next year? The 2019 event is already scheduled for Oct. 24 to 27. Registration is already open, but you might want to act quick as this year’s event sold out in three months.
To register, go to pledgethepink.com.
