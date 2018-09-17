People participate in a shrimp heading contest at a past Beaufort Shrimp Festival.
People participate in a shrimp heading contest at a past Beaufort Shrimp Festival. File Staff photo

Ready for fall? These Lowcountry festivals will help you celebrate the season

By Briana Saunders

September 17, 2018 02:11 PM

Ah, fall — the time of the year where we can finally watch the leaves turn colors, drink hot apple cider or chocolate on a chilly day and prepare for the holidays with sweaters and flannel.

Well... maybe not so much here in Beaufort County where we have beautiful beach weather. But even if we don’t have the changing leaves there are plenty of festivals to experience.

Whether you’re a foodie and want to try some delicious shrimp or want to sit back and listen to some jazz, these festivals will help you celebrate autumn:

Bluffton

5th Annual Bob Masteller’s Jazz For All Ages Jazz Fest

Where: Musicians will play at Sonesta Resort and The Jazz Corner,

When: Nov. 2 through Nov. 5; Schedule here

Cost: $30-$100; Must reserve for Christian Tamburr and Clint Holmes

Historic Bluffton Arts and Seafood Festival

Where: Calhoun Street

When: Oct. 13 through Oct. 21 (Full schedule of events)

Cost: Full list of events & prices

Oktoberfest

Where: Southern Barrel Brewing

When: 11:30 a.m., Sept. 29

Hilton Head

Hilton Head Island Shrimp Festival

Where: Harbour Town

When: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 22

Cost: $20 (both for food and entertainment); Buy online or at the door

Harbour Town Fall Fest

Where: Harbour Town

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 23

Cost: Free admission to event; Pay $8 gate fee to enter Sea Pines Resort

Beaufort

10th Annual Habersham Harvest Festival

Where: Habersham Market Place — 13 Market, Beaufort

When: Oct. 20 & 21

Cost: Free; Buy arts & crafts

Beaufort Food Truck Festival

Where: Beaufort Town Center

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 13

Beaufort Shrimp Festival

Where: Henry C Chambers Waterfront Park

When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 5; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 6

Cost: Free admission; Can purchase a $1 ticket for food & beverage booths (Items cost two to eight tickets)

Now if you want to head out of town, there are a couple other options in other parts of South Carolina’s Lowcountry:

Charleston

MOJA Arts Festival

This year will be the arts festival’s 35th year celebrating African-American and Caribbean arts. According to the festival’s site, the word “Moja” is Swahili for “one,” making it an appropriate name for a festival that celebrates harmony among all people in a community.

Where: Multiple Venues

When: Sept. 27 through Oct. 7

Cost: Free admission; Select events prices vary

Sweet Tea Festival

Summerville has already made a name for itself by having the world’s largest sweet tea. That means you know the sweet tea at their festival is some of the best you can try.

Where: Historic Downtown Summerville

When: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sept. 20

Cost: Free admission; $7 Sweet tea mugs ($1 for kids)

Going to a different fall festival not on the list? Let us know about it: bsaunders@islandpacket.com



