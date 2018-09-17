Ready for fall? These Lowcountry festivals will help you celebrate the season

Ah, fall — the time of the year where we can finally watch the leaves turn colors, drink hot apple cider or chocolate on a chilly day and prepare for the holidays with sweaters and flannel.
Well... maybe not so much here in Beaufort County where we have beautiful beach weather. But even if we don’t have the changing leaves there are plenty of festivals to experience.
Whether you’re a foodie and want to try some delicious shrimp or want to sit back and listen to some jazz, these festivals will help you celebrate autumn:
Bluffton
5th Annual Bob Masteller’s Jazz For All Ages Jazz Fest
Where: Musicians will play at Sonesta Resort and The Jazz Corner,
When: Nov. 2 through Nov. 5; Schedule here
Cost: $30-$100; Must reserve for Christian Tamburr and Clint Holmes
Historic Bluffton Arts and Seafood Festival
Where: Calhoun Street
When: Oct. 13 through Oct. 21 (Full schedule of events)
Cost: Full list of events & prices
Oktoberfest
Where: Southern Barrel Brewing
When: 11:30 a.m., Sept. 29
Hilton Head
Hilton Head Island Shrimp Festival
Where: Harbour Town
When: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 22
Cost: $20 (both for food and entertainment); Buy online or at the door
Where: Harbour Town
When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 23
Cost: Free admission to event; Pay $8 gate fee to enter Sea Pines Resort
Beaufort
10th Annual Habersham Harvest Festival
Where: Habersham Market Place — 13 Market, Beaufort
When: Oct. 20 & 21
Cost: Free; Buy arts & crafts
Where: Beaufort Town Center
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 13
Where: Henry C Chambers Waterfront Park
When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 5; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 6
Cost: Free admission; Can purchase a $1 ticket for food & beverage booths (Items cost two to eight tickets)
Now if you want to head out of town, there are a couple other options in other parts of South Carolina’s Lowcountry:
Charleston
This year will be the arts festival’s 35th year celebrating African-American and Caribbean arts. According to the festival’s site, the word “Moja” is Swahili for “one,” making it an appropriate name for a festival that celebrates harmony among all people in a community.
Where: Multiple Venues
When: Sept. 27 through Oct. 7
Cost: Free admission; Select events prices vary
Summerville has already made a name for itself by having the world’s largest sweet tea. That means you know the sweet tea at their festival is some of the best you can try.
Where: Historic Downtown Summerville
When: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sept. 20
Cost: Free admission; $7 Sweet tea mugs ($1 for kids)
Going to a different fall festival not on the list? Let us know about it: bsaunders@islandpacket.com
