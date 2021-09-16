No shortage of fall theater, arts events in Beaufort County. Here are some highlights

USCB Center for the Arts opens its season Saturday, Sept. 18, at 7:30 p.m. with Beaufort Theatre Company’s performance of “All Shook Up,” inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley. Cast members from left: Alex Long, Abby Mounce, Brad Ballington, Rosie Lyda, Madeline Helser-Howard, Ivan Campos, Valencia King; top: Lauren Tillapaugh, Chris Barr

There is hope in the hearts of lovers of the cultural arts, as well as those involved in their expression, about the upcoming season in the Lowcountry. Here are some highlights that are completely worth the wait!

USCB Center for the Arts

The Beaufort Theatre Company’s “All Shook Up” is inspired by and features the songs of Elvis Presley. Loosely based on Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy set in 1955 includes classics as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock” and “Don’t Be Cruel.” Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18, 24 and 25, and 3 p.m. Sept. 19 and 26. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $15 for students via USCBCenterForTheArts.com. Call the box office (843-521-4145) from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday or purchase tickets at the door one hour prior to showtime. USCB Center for the Arts is located at 801 Carteret St. in Beaufort.

Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

“Kinky Boots” runs from Sept. 28 through Oct. 31 at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, 14 Shelter Cove Lane on Hilton Head. The highly regarded and highly anticipated musical was a reverberating hit on Broadway, partly due to the over-the-top music of Cyndi Lauper. Information and tickets are available at the box office (843-842-2787) or artshhi.com.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lean Ensemble

Tickets go on sale Sept. 17 for the upcoming season, and Blake White, founding artistic and executive director, could not be more excited. Performances are at 3000 Main St. on Hilton Head. Call 843-715-6676 or go to leanensemble.org.

October: “The Thanksgiving Play” by Larissa Fasthorse

December: “Art” by Yasmina Reza

January: “Other Desert Cities” by Jon Robin Baitz

March: Premier of “Mitchelville” by Aurin Squire

April: “Death of a Streetcar named Virginia Woolf: a Parody” by Tim Sniffen

Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra

This is the year to celebrate 40 years of the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra and 10 years of John Morris Russell as music director. The nine Hilton Head Symphony programs are Sundays at 4 p.m. and Mondays at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 540 William Hilton Parkway. The opening weekend, Oct. 24 and 25, features Will Hagen on violin. Go to hhso.org/orchestra-series.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Four Corners Fine Art Gallery and Framing

The striking dimensional pieces by famed sculptor and illustrator Glo Coalson remain on view at Four Corners Gallery, 1263-B May River Road in Old Town Bluffton, following a demonstration and reception earlier this month.

Coalson and I spent a late afternoon discussing her background, her goals and the rare elements she brings to her work.

“You must know that I set out to tell a story,” said the artist. She pointed out intriguing details of “Bernice Snapping Beans” right down to the appealing yet complicated angles of the cat at her hemline.

Call 843-7857-8185 or go to fourcornersgallerybluffton.com.

Coastal Discovery Museum

Maxine Utall and Shari Farbstein and their students bring you “Off the Wall,“ an exhibit of dimensional art through Oct. 17 at the Coastal Discovery Museum, 70 Honey Horn Drive on Hilton Head. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Call 843-689-6767 or go to coastaldiscovery.org.

Maye River Gallery

Striking watercolor batiks in Joan Wykis’ “Bird Series” remain on view at the Maye River Gallery, 37 Calhoun St. in Bluffton, through Sept. 20. Call 843-757-2633 or go to mayerivergallery.com.

SOBA Gallery

Travis Newman’s exhibit “In My View” is on view through Oct. 4 at the SOBA Gallery, 6 Church St. in Bluffton. The work is wonderfully complex and will frequently stop you in your tracks as you move through the gallery. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Call 843-757-6586 or go to sobagallery.com.

Art League of Hilton Head

The fundraiser “Got Art?” for the nonprofit Art League of Hilton Head is Sept. 30. Tickets of $100 each are guaranteed one piece of art. Call 843-681-5060 or go to artleaguehhi.org.

Upcoming arts festivals