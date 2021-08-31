Texas sculptor, illustrator Glo Coalson at Bluffton gallery this week. Hear her story

“Basket Weaver,” a 23-by-8-inch sculpture by Texas sculptor and illustrator Glo Coalson, is part of Coalson’s public events Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 1-2, at Four Corners Fine Art and framing in Bluffton, S.C. submitted

The public is invited to meet Texas sculptor and illustrator Glo Coalson Wednesday and Thursday at Four Corners Fine Art and framing.

A live demonstration by Coalson will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, and a reception is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday for the public to meet the artist and see her work. Cocktails will be served at both events.

“Since I’ve been coming to South Carolina, I’ve become interested in early American history of the Lowcountry,” she told the gallery. “Some of my work reflects that interest in bringing to image some of the unrecognized people who lived, worked and died here.”

These events at Four Corners Gallery, 1263-B May River Road, Bluffton, are free.