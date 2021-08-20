‘Pause, reflect, recalibrate’: A chance to think, linger over art at Hilton Head gallery

“Pause, Reflect, Recalibrate,” a 38x60 oil painting on canvas, is part of an exhibition by Savannah-based artist Maggie Evans called “Intermission.” The exhibit at JCostello Gallery at the Red Fish Building on the south end of Hilton Head Island, is a collection of about 15 of Evans’ paintings exploring the moment of pause and reflection that precedes a transition. submitted

Savannah-based artist Maggie Evans — “a creative powerhouse,” according to JCostello Gallery’s owner — is exhibiting a series of thought-provoking paintings for the next month at the Hilton Head gallery.

The exhibit, “Intermission,” at JCostello Gallery at the Red Fish Building on the south end of Hilton Head Island, is a collection of about 15 of Evans’ paintings exploring that moment of pause and reflection that precedes a transition. She uses chairs as a representation of humans, her work displaying various narratives of intimacy and expressing solitude within each space.

Some windows remain empty and undefined, displaying only vaguely optimistic blue skies. The views from other windows are crowded with overwhelming, endless rows of buildings. Regardless of the view, light cascades with a calming glow, encouraging one to pause, reflect, and recalibrate before continuing.

Gallery owner and director Judith Costello has represented Evans, a professor of foundation studies at Savannah College of Art and Design, since 2013.

“We found we shared an amazing list of artistic interests,” Costello said. “Our focus on the visual arts was what brought us together, but in a short time we found that we shared an Interest in music, as well, and we continue to join in on musical events at every opportunity.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Amid collections of artwork in a broad variety of formats, created by a broad variety of artists, JCostello Gallery offers frequent opportunities for everyone to absorb and savor the brilliant juxtaposition of important visual and listening opportunities.

Artistic process





Early in her career as a visual artist, Evans began exploring unique painting processes. Her earliest dramatic and successful outcome came as a result of preparing the paper on which she would create the image. She soaked sheets of paper, then wrapped them around stretcher bars before beginning the application of her mediums. The effect suggested that the stunning work was actually a drawing done in charcoal.

Evans has now added oil on canvas to her repertoire. After the first application of oil to canvas, she treated them with sandpaper, yielding remarkable textural values.

She enjoyed a Chinese government scholarship that provided her 10 months to create at the China Academy of Art in Hangzhou, China.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Evans has shown her work in 15 solo exhibits, more than 50 national group/juried shows and has received awards that include the 2017 Western Bureau Art Prize in San Jose, California, and best in Installation/3D category at Artfields 2018 in Lake City, South Carolina. She has been a resident artist at The Hambridge Center for the Arts in Georgia and Central Trak in Texas, as well as received a full fellowship to the Vermont Studio Center.

If you go

JCostello Gallery presents “Intermission”

Through Sept. 25, 2021

Opening reception Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 5-7 p.m. RSVP (843) 686-6550