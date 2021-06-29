Review: Restaurant scene a memorable highlight of ‘Hello, Dolly’ on Hilton Head

Cast members perform in “Hello, Dolly!” as part of a Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute production on Hilton Head. Submitted

“Hello, Dolly!”

The 1964 musical will enchant, entertain and capture your imagination moments after the curtain rises on the Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute’s production on Hilton Head.

This nearly perfect musical, with lyrics and music by Jerry Herman and book by Michael Stewart, is based on Thornton Wilder’s 1938 farce, “The Merchant of Yonkers,” which Wilder later revised and called “The Matchmaker.”

It follows the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi (Shea Grande), a strong-willed matchmaker, among other things, as she travels to Yonkers, New York, to find a match for the miserly, unmarried half-a-millionaire Horace Vandengelder. And through it all, we in the audience are invited to take a close up look at the goings and comings of the exquisite cast as they offer “Hello, Dolly!” on stage, in a face-to-face, live theater version of the multiple award-winning musical.

The founder and producer of SSTI, Ben Wolfe, offered theatrical opportunities to potential students who auditioned from across the country for roles in this 2021 production. The program was designed to include a broad swath of participants — cast members, singers, dancers, actors and performers focused on theater arts. Those involved may appear in front of the curtain as well as backstage or up in a sound booth, but, in all cases, they aim at providing a dramatic or theatrical/technical experience.

This year students accepted into the summer program will present two well-known and roundly loved musical comedies, “Hello, Dolly!” and “Crazy For You.”

Shea Grande is Dolly Levi in the Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute’s production of “Hello, Dolly!” on Hilton Head. Submitted

Our “Hello, Dolly!” was placed in the gifted hands of Grande. She simply has it all. Vivacious, funny, sensitive and thoughtful all at the same time. She sees to every detail. I can’t wait for you to take in “Dolly” generally, but do look forward to the memorable dining scene at the Harmonia Gardens Restaurant.

Others in the cast are astounding, too, particularly Mrs. Molloy (Elizabeth Mandell), Minnie Fay (Annabelle Abramov), Cornelius Hackl (Jason Perry), Barnaby Tucker (Anton Peter), Rudolph(Nick Wilkinson) and staff at Harmonia Gardens. Together they bring the script to life. The music is simply top drawer: “I Put My Hand In,” “It Takes a Woman,” “Put on Your Sunday Clothes,” “Ribbons Down My Back,” “Before the Parade Passes By,” “Elegance,” “It Only Takes a Moment” and, clearly, “Hello, Dolly!”

This is a perfect musical for almost any audience. One of my favorite parts takes place around “It Only Takes a Moment,” when Cornelius is asked how he feels about the way things seemed to have turned out as he examines his future. He talks about that moment and points out that the world is full of wonderful things and just how important that moment was for him. It only takes a moment, he says, to be loved a whole life long.

Ticket info

What: “Hello, Dolly!” by the Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute

Where: Seahawk Cultural Center, 26 School Road, Hilton Head

Remaining dates: July 2-4 at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 p.m. Sundays

Tickets: Sold in pairs for $60 and $70

More info: To purchase tickets, visit HHISummerMusicals.com or call 866-749-2228

Upcoming: “Crazy For You” performances in late July and early August