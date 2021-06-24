Seeing ‘Hello, Dolly!’ live on Hilton Head is the perfect way to get back into theater

The cast of “Hello, Dolly!” puts on their “Sunday Clothes” in the Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute production on Hilton Head. Submitted

Here’s a secret I’ll share with you and with many others who ask the question: What do you think contributes to the continuing success of the youthful productions of the Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute?

With this production of “Hello, Dolly!” Benjamin Wolfe, the founder and producer of SSTI, will celebrate 14 years of top-rated musical theater presentations on Hilton Head and in the greater Lowcountry community. When I sat down with him in the costume room at Seahawk Cultural Center, as the students and staff were preparing for the staged performance, I simply asked him directly, what has happened over those 14 years which brings continued success to SSTI?

“We really are an SSTI family,” he commented. “Whether you’re a student for a year or four, focusing on in front of the curtain or in back of the curtain experiences, we celebrate all. We’re their cheerleaders for life, just as they will be ours. At SSTI, we’re preparing our young people for careers on-stage and backstage, but most importantly, we are preparing them for the rest of their lives.”

The high regard the SSTI students and staff demonstrate to each other is noteworthy, even palpable.

There are clearly shared expectations and goals.

“Our students audition for inclusion in our program, and the process is competitive … and the outcomes, significant,” said Wolfe. “A very encouraging part of our program is that several of our students, after completing college-level courses in theater, music and dance as well as technical specializations, have returned to SSTI and are now members of our professional staff.”

Newly positioned as a technical staff member in props design, Madisen Frazier spoke about the impact of her early association with SSTI and her current staff position backstage. “Being a technical student at SSTI, I was given training that a high-schooler wouldn’t be able to get anywhere else,” she said. “Going from a student to a staff member at SSTI feels strange but in the best possible way. There is more freedom and responsibility, which I really appreciate, also all of the good, warm family aspects of SSTI when I was a student are still there!”

Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute veteran Shea Grande returns as the title character, Dolly Levi, in “Hello, Dolly!” Submitted

Shea Grande, a 4th-year student with SSTI who is starring as Dolly in this production, said “Playing Dolly has been my equivalent of playing a Disney princess! Being able to come into a character who is an unapologetic strong woman has meant the world to me. SSTI has given me life-changing experiences for four years and I’m forever grateful to Ben and the entire staff for letting me live my dreams. All young performers should feel included, loved, and seen.”

Our director/choreographer, the renowned Jacob Brent, who has staged productions across the globe and is possibly best known for his collaborations with Andrew Lloyd Webber, comes to Hilton Head with an astounding background in musical theater. He agreed with Wolfe that “Hello Dolly!” would be the perfect musical to present just after everyone had experienced the impact of COVID-19 on their lives, generally, and on their theater experience, specifically.

Anton Peter and Jackson Perry star in “Hello, Dolly!” in the Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute production on Hilton Head. Submitted

Do you remember the storyline? Brent points out that it is one of those musicals which offers a portrayal of community fueled by love and ends in the stars! An uproarious blockbuster, filled with great good humor, romance and outstanding songs about love and money, particularly the irrepressible busybody Dolly Levi. The production will capture your imagination through Dolly’s less than subtle machinations as several unlikely couples come together to find happiness in 19th century New York.

Through it all, “Hello, Dolly!” offers a delightful storyline, a brilliant musical score and a cast of some 40 students and professionals from across the country.

It’s so nice to have you back where you belong!

Ticket info

What: “Hello, Dolly!” by the Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute

Where: Seahawk Cultural Center, 26 School Road, Hilton Head

When: June 25 through July 4 at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets: Sold in pairs for $60 and $70

More info: To purchase tickets, visit HHISummerMusicals.com or call 866-749-2228

Upcoming: “Crazy For You” performances in late July and early August