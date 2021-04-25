A romantic radio comedy set in France, produced from Hilton Head and ... free!

Through May 2, 2021, the Lean Ensemble on Hilton Head Island is offering a classic radio moment, the play “Private Lives” by legendary British playwright Noel Coward. The play is directed by marcus d. harvey and features actors, left to right, back row: Peggy Trecker White, marcus d. harvey, Jenny Zmarzly. Front row: Amara James Aja, Jeremiah Maestas, Jasminn Johnson. Stan Demidoff

Through May 2, the Lean Ensemble on Hilton Head Island is offering a classic radio moment filled with the comedic wit of the legendary British playwright, Noel Coward. Set in the 1930s in an upscale French hotel in Deauville where a freshly divorced couple meet honeymooners in adjacent rooms, “Private Lives” is enormously entertaining. But be warned, as the theater says: barbs will fly, love will be shattered and, ahem, possibly rekindled!

Kind of edenic from beginning to end, the plot will amuse and involve you. It’s the kind of British humor that begins with a chuckle, then expands until listeners are fully captivated following the complicated relationships of the couples.

“Private Lives” is directed by marcus d. harvey, remembered for his command of the role of Pastor Paul in The Christians, a Lean production presented in February 2020, just ahead of Covid-19.

Blake White, founding artistic and executive director at Lean, along with his board, actors and professional theater associates, began exploring options for this critical Covid down time. These challenges were met carefully and creatively by White and became the dramatic impetus for a theatrical redirect to delight audiences — and encourage all of those involved in theater to explore and expand high-quality performance options with safety at the top of their concerns.

Out of this redirect has come a series of creative alternatives, and “Private Lives,” a stunning selection, will be available for streaming radio broadcasts, at no cost. But you must register for the date you select.

Director harvey (by the way, if you are noticing that there are no caps in his name, you are spot on. His name is spelled officially in lower case) has an impressive background in theater as an award-winning actor, director and most recently writer.

“Casting was quick and fun,” said harvey. “I know each of the actors ... and knew that they all had backgrounds in classical text and literature ... and were trained in the world!”

From disparate locations along the eastern seaboard are: Amara James Aja, Jasminn Johnson, Jeremiah Maestas, Peggy Trecker White, and Jenny Zmarzly.

New York-based harvey responds to a kind of lifelong leit motif about the importance of education. Dedicated to education and educational outcomes, he continues his close association with the Drama School of the Professional Performance Arts School in Bayone, N.J.

“I do what I enjoy,” he said, as we talked about his impressive career accomplishments. “I don’t feel like I work because my work allows me to enjoy life.”

harvey has written two solo shows, “Are We Not Men?” And “baba.” A serious side of his most recent writing is focused on mental health, depression and suicide among young people in communities of color, most especially young black men.

Blake White reached out to harvey last year, and out of that early discussion came his radio play role in “A Christmas Carol.” White next asked harvey to direct the radio play version of “Private Lives.”

Most recently, harvey was asked to become a member of the Lean Ensemble Company, which will ensure his increased participation in the Hilton Head Island artistic community.

Private Lives

Through May 2

Thursday-Saturday 7:30 p.m. EST

Sunday 2 p.m. EST

To register, email info@leanensemble.org, call 843-715-6676 or visit leanensemble.org.