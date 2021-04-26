Animals from our maritime forests: A Beaufort art show to help Port Royal Sound

“Cedar Waxwing” and other works by Laura W. Adams will be on display at Mystic Osprey Gallery in Habersham, Beaufort, SC, starting May 7, 2021. The opening of the show, “On the Edge: Our maritime forests,” is 4-6 p.m. May 7. Laura W. Adams

Renowned Atlanta collage artist Laura W. Adams is joining with Mystic Osprey Gallery in Habersham, Beaufort to create awareness about our country’s diminishing maritime forests, and further, to raise funds for Port Royal Sound Foundation. Fifteen percent of proceeds from the show’s art sales will be donated to the foundation.

The show will feature 15 original works, ranging in size from 12 by 12 to 48 by 72 inches. The images feature animals found in the maritime forests, such as woodpeckers, kingfishers, bobcats, migratory neotropical songbirds, raccoon and deer. Plants and trees of the maritime forest include spartina grasses, scrub pine, live oak, palmetto, holly and wax myrtle.

“When Laura explained that she wanted to focus her artistic attentions on the diminishing maritime forest, I knew she’d agree that The Port Royal Sound Foundation was the perfect partner,” said Robert Howell, owner of Mystic Osprey Gallery. “We’re proud to bring more awareness to not only the beauty of the maritime forest, but also of the need to enhance its protections.”

Adams’ collages include found items from nature, textured papers, painted papers and exotic patterned papers from many different countries, which have been prepared, layered and permanently fixed with acrylic medium. Many times more than 10 layers of material are used to create a single work. The result is a “painting” with a distinct, three-dimensional effect.

The work of Adams, an avid birder and hiker, brings the viewer into the emotional and spiritual connection she feels in the presence of nature. She has shown her work in galleries and juried exhibitions throughout the United States.

“I strive to create artwork that is aesthetically beautiful and speaks to maintaining, even increasing, the beauty of the natural environment around us,” Adams said. “Protecting the birds, animals and their habitats enhances our quality of life and makes us better stewards of the earth.”

PORT ROYAL SOUND FOUNDATION

Chris Kehrer, naturalist and education coordinator at Port Royal Sound Foundation, described the many ways each of us can help. “Helping coastal ecosystems can come in a variety of forms. You can join a beach sweep, volunteer with a turtle protection program, visit a state park, donate to organizations with missions that help educate and protect natural resources, and you can contact local and state officials to object to large-scale developments on coastal islands,” he said.

The foundation’s mission is to preserve the Port Royal Sound for the environmental cultural and economic well-being of our area, said Julia Luzon, the foundation’s director of development.

ABOUT MYSTIC OSPREY GALLERY

Mystic Osprey Gallery is located in the Habersham Marketplace at 23B Market, #1, Beaufort S.C.

The gallery showcases artists from around the country. The work includes original paintings, sculptures, prints, jewelry and ceramics.

Mystic Osprey is “a sanctuary for artists who share our vision,” Howell said. “We hope these artistic and symbolic representations of nature and habitat might help us become better stewards of our planet, its fauna, and flora.”

OPENING RECEPTION

The reception for Adams is 4-6 p.m. Friday, May 7. Recommended CDC social distancing guidelines will be followed. Face coverings are required inside the gallery, and the gallery will have masks and sanitizers available. Beverages will be served. Mystic Osprey Gallery is open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and by private appointment.

For more information, call Mystic Osprey Gallery, 843-475-6781.