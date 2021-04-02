‘Red’ showcases Rothko’s internal conflicts as he gains acclaim in the art world

“Red,” the Tony Award-winning play by John Logan about renowned artist Mark Rothko, will be performed as part of SecondStage theatre series at Arts Center of Coastal Carolina on Hilton Head Island April 8-11. The two-person production stars Kurt Rhoads as Rothko and Lau’rie Roach as his young studio assistant, Ken. Tyler Petrich

“There is only one thing I fear in life, my friend....One day the black will swallow the red.”

— Mark Rothko

RED, the Tony Award-winning play by playwright and film writer John Logan, tells us about artistic genius Mark Rothko by way of a fictional character, Ken, his young and energetic studio assistant.

The script, which comes to life in the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina’s SecondStage theatre series April 8–11, is the outcome of dramatic discussions about abstract expressionism and its aesthetics, along with artistic perspectives, generational impacts, cultural interpretations, philosophies and values, all of which contribute to challenges facing the famed artist.

“Red is a fascinating look inside the unconventional mind of master painter Mark Rothko, and the complex relationship with his art that impacts every facet of his life,” said Hilton Head director Whitaker Gannon.

“In this two-person show, we are taken inside the art studio in the Bowery, with Rothko and his assistant,” Gannon said. “For these two artists, painting isn’t merely a career or a passion, it is a religion, immersive and spiritual. I’m excited for audiences to experience this creative, contemplative world.”

The play is set in 1958, just as Rothko was approaching a summit in his climb toward artistic relevancy and enormous success. Nevertheless, though highly regarded and respected, he was anxious about the work of emerging artists who, he noted, were beginning to capture the attention of important art collectors and gallery owners.

Pop artists, especially Andy Warhol, hurt his focus. Art experts and Rothko devotees point out that these concerns could be seen in his work. The parallel tautness, the balance, the tension, the interplay between his blocks of color became the format that characterized Rothko. Through it all, he continued to create some of the most revolutionary paintings of that time.

The rich and compelling dialogues become even more focused through the discussions of Ken and Rothko when the genius artist received the world’s biggest art commission of his generation. He was charged with creating a series of murals for the new Four Seasons Restaurant in the Seagrams Building on Park Avenue, New York City.

Rothko then is consumed by the challenge that he must create the definitive work for this phenomenal setting. He looks forward to the benefits accompanying enormous artistic and financial gain but realizes that his incredible achievement could actually lead to his downfall, defeat or even his undoing.

Live Stage at Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

The actors arrive with important theatrical experiences. Kurt Rhoads (Rothko) was Atticus Finch in “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Drummond in “Inherit the Wind” and Mr. Bennet in “Pride and Prejudice” here on the Arts Center stage. Lau’rie Roach, originally from Atlanta, brings with him his work with the Alliance Theater and several other theatrical associations. And everything comes together under the direction of Gannon, the youngest director ever at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina. Before becoming director, she was assistant director to five productions and performer in five productions, as well.

LOGISTICS

Dates: April 8-10 at 7:30 p.m.; April 11 at 2 p.m.

Tickets: Adults $35, students $16 (note: students must call the box office to reserve the special student rate) www.artshhi.com; 843-842-ARTS (2787)

To accommodate COVID–19 guidelines, guests are required to wear face coverings, and social distancing will be in place. The theater will have limited capacity for seating, and guests’ temperatures will be taken upon entering the theater.

***Mature themes and language. Though theatrical works do not offer a rating guidance system, we recommend this production for ages 15 and up, parental guidance suggested.