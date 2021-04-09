A Lowcountry treat: Beautiful art, crafts among Hilton Head’s majestic live oaks

Among the findings at the Art Market at Historic Honey Horn, Coastal Discovery Museum on Hilton Head, scheduled for April 24-25, 2021, will be fine seashell jewelry by Barbara and Rick Umbel of Indian Harbour Beach, Fla. Barbara and Rick Umbel

The storied Art Market at Historic Honey Horn, now in its 19th year, is planned for Saturday, April 24, and Sunday April 25, and continues to add participating artists and craftsmen and craftswomen to this colorful and festive event.

“Everyone is invited,” said Natalie Hefter, vice president of program, Coastal Discovery Museum at Historic Honey Horn. “There will be plenty of time to stroll through artists’ booths, which will be comfortably nestled under the familiar historic live oaks which always add Lowcountry character to our setting.”

This year, more than 85 artists, who come from across the Southeast generally and from the Lowcountry, specifically, will exhibit work in oil, acrylic, watercolor, mixed medium, two-dimensional and three-dimensional works, sculpture, photography, pastel, ceramics, wood, fiber arts, glass, metal and jewelry.

The names of several participating artists may be familiar: Kathy Oda, who works in kiln-formed glass and has a studio on Lady’s Island; Karen Langley, a South Carolina award-winning artist working in oils; Barbara and Rick Umbel from Indian Harbour Beach, Florida, known for their fine seashell jewelry; and St. Petersburg, Florida-based acrylic artist Shelby Dillon, who was raised on Hilton Head Island and married at the Coastal Discovery Museum!

All of the arts and crafts pieces are available for purchase.

The original work has been judged by Savannah artist and garden designer Lisa Watson. Participating artists and craft workers are competing for $5,000 in prizes.

A special added dimension: the Herb Society of Hilton Head. Members will display and sell herb plants, French market soup mix, curry, jellies, dill horseradish mix and a variety of new products. The Herb Society sale will be on Saturday only, from 10 a.m. until it is sold out.

“The entire two-day event is created to offer visitors and islanders alike the opportunity to not only view the collection of arts and crafts included in the Art Market inventory, but ... to take in the astonishing 68-acre setting,” Hefter said. “The parcel we all know as Honey Horn is the largest parcel of open land on Hilton Head Island and one of the last places where one can envision what the island looked like before development.”

The setting — among the oldest homes on the island, surrounded by magnificent live oaks and ancient cedars, along with beautiful, wide-open fields — reminds us of the days when this was a quiet, agrarian community.

“Everyone hopes that what the island was once, is now, and will be in the future,” Hefter said.

Just so you know

The Art Market will go forward rain or shine. It will be open to the public Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. There is a $5 admission charge per person.

While you are there, enjoy the Discovery House at the Coastal Discovery Museum, filled with rich references to the then and now at Honey Horn. The Discovery House is open daily from 9 a.m until 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

If you need a snack during your visit, food and beverages will be available from Mellie Mel’s, a favorite local caterer, as well as from Odd Birds, best known for its coffee and bakery specialties.

Logistics in the time of COVID

To accommodate COVID-19 guidelines, timed tickets in limited hourly capacities are available online at www.coastaldiscovery.org. Vendors, participants and guests are required to wear face coverings, and social distancing will be enforced.

For more information, call The Coastal Discovery Museum at 843-689-6767.