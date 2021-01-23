Performing arts groups in the Lowcountry: Despite the pandemic, we’re back!

Christopher Patrick Mullen and John Ahlin perform their play, “ Chip and Gus,” which is available for streaming through The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina’s Second Stage at www.arthhi.com/secondstage.

There is reason for bright hope for the cultural arts in the Greater Lowcountry as we enter 2021. While the news about COVID-19 has been jarring on so many levels, theater and music professionals have plans for inspiring, funny, thoughtful and provocative events in the coming months.

The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Andrea Gannon at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina says that not only are crews preparing the hysterically funny “Noises Off,” for production beginning Feb. 2, the production will be a live stage presentation. This is huge!

“Everybody at the Arts center is thrilled,” Gannon said, ”and at the same time, anxious that everyone knows ... the critically important safety steps to be taken during this time of COVID for the safety of audiences, performing artists, back stage crew and the Arts Center staff.”

The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina plans the hysterically funny “Noises Off,” for live theater production beginning Feb. 2. submitted

And there’s more good news: another way to enjoy Arts Center productions. The Arts Center’s SecondStage is a theatre reimagined for the current moment, with brilliant acting wrapped in innovative, thought-provoking edgier works and brought intimately and immediately through its own streaming platform.

More details about SecondStage are on their way. In the meantime, “Chip and Gus,” written and performed by dream team John Ahin and Christopher Patrick Mullen, is available for streaming at www.arthhi.com/secondstage

Christopher Patrick Mullen and John Ahlin perform their play, “ Chip and Gus,” which is available for streaming through The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina’s Second Stage at www.arthhi.com/secondstage. Tyler Petrich

Lean Ensemble

Excitement is the word at Lean Ensemble, which is preparing for its upcoming production: a radio broadcast! And the piece, with all the planned add ons, is a perfect vehicle for these pandemic times.

“The Man Who Came to Dinner,” the iconic entertainment written all of those years ago, will be directed by Marcus Harvey. Blake White, founder and creative director of the Lean Ensemble, is busy lining up the cast.

Here’s the value added, White said. If you know the script, you’ll remember that the work is loaded with cast members. His idea is to select top-notch leads, then reach out to them to take on additional roles. What a challenging, splendid concept!

White, always bringion the cutting edge of theater production, anticipates that the piece will be in place for a run from Feb. 25–March 7.

Stay tuned!

The Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra

The Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra will present three concerts this winter, happy news for those who have missed the outstanding performances the orchestra is known for over so many years.

The concerts, which are numbered, will be livestreamed at 7:30 pm on each of the Mondays noted.

No. 5: Monday, Jan 25 features conductor and violinist Jaime Laredo and violinist Micah Gangwer, members of the symphony orchestra offering Handel, Bach and Mozart.

No. 6: Monday, Feb. 8 is a POPS concert, “The Birth of Swing.” Conductor John Morris Russell and members of the orchestra will offer works by Scott Joplin, George Gershwin, Cole Porter and others.

No. 7: Monday, Feb. 22 will feature John Morris Russell and the symphony orchestra musicians, joined by cellist Raymond Tsai, winner of the Youth Concerto Competition in works by Franz Joseph Haydn.

Take advantage of a pre-concert discussion with the conductor and guest artists, which begins streaming at 7:15 p.m., just ahead of the performance.

Subscribers to the orchestra will be directed to a private web page to view the performances. Virtual tickets are offered at $25 each at hhso.org or by calling (843) 842-2055.

Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute

Though Ben Wolfe, founder and director of the Southeaster Summer Theatre Institute, lives in New York City, he has traveled to Hilton Head through the summer, addressing plans for the coming season.

When Covid shut down everything, production plans moved from full-scale live stage presentations in the Lowcountry to Plan B, online theater classes. Those were successfully offered through the season and throughout the country.

Recently, Wolfe shared his latest news: He is planning to resume the annual summer musicals on stage and on Hilton Head for 2021!

He added that he is grateful to the loyal audience base built over the past 13 years, and further that he can’t wait to see everyone this June!

“With a continued vaccine rollout, plans for the ‘safe bubbling’ of our cast and crew, and extensive audience safety protocols, we’re confident in the ability to safely present theatre on our first opening night ... 150+days from now,” he said.

Stay tuned for the announcement of their two classic Tony-Winning musicals, and for ticket sales to begin this April.

What a gift to have modified cultural arts events immediately on their way to enliven the spirits of those of us who have missed them.