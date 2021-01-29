National talents on display in Lowcountry art galleries

Stephen Scott Young’s “Kid’s Game,” 12x16-inch oil on canvas, on display at The Red Piano Gallery in Bluffton, S.C.

Red Piano Gallery

Ben Whiteside of The Red Piano Gallery in Old Town Bluffton is excited, even effervescent, about the newest painting he’s received from one of his talented artists.

Whiteside is always upbeat about the work that fills his gallery and the artists who create it, but he told me the piece by Stephen Scott Young — “It’s “Kid’s Game,” oil on canvas, 12-by-16 — “is extraordinary.” Whiteside and Young have enjoyed a phenomenal professional and artist relationship for many years.

Young is one of America’s finest contemporary realist painters, and his work is in major American museums, including the Presidential collection; the Cleveland Museum of Art; the Asian Museum of Watercolor Art in Haikou, Hainan Province, China; the Butler Institute of American Art; the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art; and the Brandywine River Museum.

Whiteside also pointed out new work from artists Michael B. Karas, Peter Batchelder, Christy Kinard, Betty Anglin Smith, Mark Horton, Sonja Griffin Evans and Jane DeDecker.

We talked briefly about the impact of COVID-19 on the gallery during and after the holidays. “Our collectors have been in close touch during those important months, and we were able plan specific gallery time for them,” he said. “In fact, ... we still are arranging private time with all who would want to come to the gallery under the safest of circumstances.”

At the Red Piano, everyone is masked, social distancing is in place, and there are hand sanitizers in every corner. Whiteside said he is happy to hear from art appreciators who would like to arrange a gallery visit.

The Red Piano Gallery is at 40 Calhoun Street in Old Town Bluffton. (843) 842-4433

Mystic Osprey Gallery

Mystic Osprey Gallery in Habersham on the north side of Beaufort has just installed some luscious, eye-catching new paintings by artist Mark S. Holland of Asheville, N.C. Holland’s painted woodland scenes were so popular at his fall opening that Robert Howell, of The Mystic Osprey, said he’d asked Holland to create new works for 2021 specific to the Lowcountry, and clearly would be seen in Beaufort’s riverside communities.

Look forward to a close-up look at Holland’s newest paintings with images of kingfishers, hummingbirds, owls, butterflies and nesting wrens. The habitats seem to pop from the wall with bright color, whimsy and delight. His paintings are 10-by-10 inches and larger, on 2-inch wood panel.

Some of the paintings of Mark S. Holland, an artist from Asheville, N.C., are shown at Mystic Osprey Gallery in Habersham, north of Beaufort, S.C. His works are 10x10 inches and larger. submitted

Holland laughs as he suggests that viewers must look closely at his paintings because they could easily overlook nature’s creatures right in front of their eyes. Truly, taking in his paintings is something like a walk near the marsh, or in the woods.

Holland’s work is part of the Kessler Collection at the grand Bohemian Galleries in Asheville, Charleston and Orlando, and exhibited at Beaver Lake Lodge, Beaver Lake.

“Mystic Osprey Gallery showcases artists from around the country who explore nature, habitat and our place within,” said Howell. The collections in his gallery include not only original paintings, but also sculpture, prints, jewelry and ceramics.

Responding to the challenges of Covid, Mystic Osprey Gallery offers guests hand sanitizer and masks and follows all CDC guidelines for social distancing. Viewers can also request a private showing for up to six guests or arrange a curator-guided virtual tour via streaming platforms.

The Mystic Osprey Gallery is at 23B Market #1, Habersham Marketplace, Beaufort. (843) 475-6781, MysticOsprey.com.