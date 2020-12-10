Upcoming holiday events in the Lowcountry: No Scrooges allowed!

The good news: Christmas is coming, no matter what you may have heard!

We must not put the blame on the Grinch or Scrooge or any other dramatic character associated with our holiday season. COVID-19 has definitely changed the way we in the Lowcountry will celebrate the holidays. But Christmas, Hanukkah and all other traditional expressions are absolutely on the way.

The happy news is that for lots of impressive reasons, most of our anticipated togetherness traditions — activities, celebrations and entertainment — are being presented in alternate ways, with accommodation for our safety.

Following is a list of December Lowcountry arts and cultural events for residents and visitors.

Hilton Head Island

Lowcountry celebration and virtual ribbon cutting

Celebration Park near Coligny Beach

Dec. 10 - The ribbon-cutting celebration will be streamed on the Town of Hilton Head Island’s website and Facebook page. The virtual event will feature remarks by officials and a musical performance by the Island’s own Lavon Stevens. Th park has been under development for a long time, and it’s impressive: a phenomenal transformation of the property, which long served as a parking lot off Pope Avenue near the beach.

The Voices of El Shaddai

Now Available: Streamed Concert Presentation from the Arts Center

As a thank you to the community for its support — it received the Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award given by the S.C. General Assembly — the Arts Center is celebrating this magnificent gospel choir and its cultural contributions to our area with a free streamed concert from its stage. It is now available for viewing free until Dec. 31, on the Arts Center’s website, artshhi.com with online registration.

The Jazz Corner at Wexford

The Jazz Corner will present a variety of holiday performances through December featuring guest artists Lavon Stevens, Bobbie Ryder, Martin Lesch and others. For information and reservations, call (843) 842-8620.

The Nutcracker 2020

Celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the Hilton Head Dance Theatre’s production of The Nutcracker. This year’s performance will be shown on the big screen at Park Plaza Cinemas, 33 Office Park Road, for the entire family to enjoy.

Dec. 12 at 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

Dec. 13 at 1 and 4 p.m.

Tickets are available at Park Plaza Cinemas.

Online viewing available for $35 Dec. 18-25

Art League Gallery of Gifts

The organizers at the Hilton Head Art League Gallery, responding to challenges presented by Covid 19, have organized the amazing holiday gallery of gifts. The pieces are all created by local artists. The gallery features a collection of paintings, small paintings, sculpture, jewelry and ornaments and much more!

The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 31

The Art League Gallery is inside the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, 14 Shelter Cove Lane. Visit artleaguehhi.org or call (843) 681-5060. Masks are required, and visitors are limited to 10 in the gallery at a time.

The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

A series of live theater entertainment productions

— Henry Cho, called charmingly hilarious. This “Asian comedian with a southern accent” is back by popular demand.

Dec. 10 4 p.m. and 7:30 pm

— A Broadway Christmas. Tony Award-winning talent. Celebrate the season with music that will make your spirits soar!

Dec. 13 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

— A Carpenters Christmas. Joyful and uplifting. A holiday variety show with spot-on Carpenter renditions!

Dec. 21 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

14 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head. artshhi.com. (843) 842-ARTS2787

CDC safety standards are fully in place at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina..

Beaufort

The University of South Carolina, Center for the Arts

The Nutcracker. on screen, performed by the famed Bolshoi Ballet

The traditional story, along with Tchaikovsky’s cherished score, Yuri Grigorovich’s choreography, the Bolshoi’s principals, soloists and the accomplished Bolshoi Corps de Ballet, promises to be the perfect pre-Christmas treat for the whole family.

Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Tickets are available only online for $18 at uscbcenterforthearts.com. Seats are socially distanced, and masks must be worn in the theater.

Gallery at USCB Center for the Arts

“Art Speaks”: a free, juried exhibit of more than 50 pieces created during the pandemic, including paintings, textiles, wood and silver. Works by artists Mary Ann Ford and Nancy Bader of Bluffton and Carolyn Wall of Hilton Head Island

Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 15