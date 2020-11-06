Crescendo, lanterns and Pat Conroy-inspired art in the time of COVID

The 2019 Lantern Parade on Hilton Head Island

Our cultural community prides itself on its impressive resilience. Artists and appreciators alike, from every discipline, have combined to share in that unifying spirit.

At the beginning, when the coronavirus presented itself so forcefully, the creative communities began reimagining their response and further, have been leading the charge against the virus’ overwhelming impact on our wellbeing, mental and physical.

The COVID-19 shock, in a triumph of understatement, was abrupt. Doors closed, theaters and concert halls went dark and galleries and museums were shuttered. Activity in all of our cultural arts venues came to a crashing halt. Many were concerned that our cultural arts, as we knew them on Hilton Head, were history.

Crescendo Reimagined

Crescendo, a celebration of art and culture on Hilton Head Island, is traditionally organized in honor of October’s National Arts and Humanities Month. It highlights and showcases the vast array of arts, culture and historical organizations, individual artists, performers and authors living and creating on Hilton Head Island.

Last year’s Crescendo Celebration featured more than 100 arts and cultural programs which the town estimated attracted more than 10,000 people from the U.S., Canada, and parts of Europe. There were concerts, theatrical productions, museum and gallery exhibits, lectures, poetry readings, dance performances, historical tours, hands-on arts experiences, and educational offerings.

But then came COVID.

Summer 2020 was only half way over when Natalie Hefter of the Coastal Discovery Museum, and a member of the Crescendo committee, circulated a memo to the entire community and contributors about the challenging times for everyone. Many felt that it would be difficult, if not impossible, to proceed with the events planned. A design for virtual programming, as well as a plan for a shorter Crescendo for May 2021, was put in place.

An abbreviated Crescendo will be offered from May 8-23, 2021. This does not move the timing of Crescendo permanently. The good news: Crescendo as we know it will be offered again in October/November 2021.

Look forward to Crescendo events through Nov. 30.

The Lantern Parade

You must hurry, hurry, hurry to prepare to enjoy Hilton Head Island’s Lantern Parade’s Parade-In-Place!

See it Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. at Hilton Head’s Fire Station 3, 534 William Hilton Parkway, and Saturday at Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park.

Last year some 4,000 people watched from the beach as around 3,000 lanterns in every shape and size lit up the night sky during Hilton Head’s inaugural Lantern Parade. The event was stop-you-in-your-tracks magical and brought together everyone: Children, adults, walkers and gawkers.

But COVID caused organizers to rewrite the Lantern Parade script. This year will have a Lantern Parade, but it will be in place. The lanterns, decorations and lights will move into specific sites in the community, and those who live in those areas will be able to create a lantern or something amazing in their own front yard, driveway or balcony that can be seen from the street as viewers drive by.

For more details on the Lantern Parade-in-Place, including instructions on how to make your own lantern, visit https://culturehhi.org/lanternparade.

The National Association of Women Artists Exhibit, “Inspirational Journey”

Everyone is invited to view “Inspirational Journey – Small Chapters,” which will be at the Coastal Discovery Museum on Hilton Head Island through Nov. 30.

This unusual exhibit features 28 small works by members of the prestigious National Association of Women Artists. Every work in this exhibition is a small chapter of personal expression representing how Pat Conroy’s life or books have motivated each artist to create these visual narratives. Each is 12 inches by 12 inches.

The exhibition is offered in partnership with the Pat Conroy Literary Center, the National Association of Women Artists and the Coastal Discovery Museum. It is open during regular museum hours ( Monday through Saturday from 9–4 and Sunday from 11-3).

The exhibit at 70 Honey Horn Drive is free.