‘Mitchelville’: a virtual reading about how Hilton Head’s historic community started

Aurin Squire, an award-winning playwright from New York, wrote “Mitchelville,” a reading of which will be online Oct. 29-Nov. 1.

In November 2017, Blake White, artistic director of The Lean Ensemble Theater, and Myla Lerner, board president, came up with an idea for a play. The story would dramatize certain significant moments in Civil Rights history that occurred on Hilton Head Island all of those years ago.

The idea was hatched during the Theatre Communications Group’s fall forum in New York City, which White and Lerner attended. Neither anticipated that they might emerge from that event with a unified vision.

The two, seated next to each other, tablets in hand, were enthusiastic about the topic to be discussed: Bring Communities to our Center in order to Become Centers of our Communities.

During that session, attendees were asked to list a situation in their community today that could bring more people in that community to engage in their programs.

“The funny and compelling part of the next few moments was that Myla and I had quickly penciled in our response ... and almost laughed out loud when we saw that we had both, without pausing for a second, written down ‘Mitchelville,’“ White said.

Added Lerner: “That moment led Blake and me to immediately think that right here in Hilton Head we had the perfect untold story — Mitchelville.”

As the conference continued, White and Lerner began thinking more about “ Mitchelville,” and how they could conceptualize and then generate such an inclusive theater piece. Both wanted to ensure that the designated playwright, whoever it was, understood the concept and agreed with their vision for this extraordinary story.

”It’s been two years since LEAN first commissioned this project and launched a nationwide search for the appropriate author for this story,” Lerner said. Aurin Squire, an award winning playwright, screenwriter and journalist, was chosen.

Later they found a director, New York-based Christopher Windom, known for his directing and choreography, and other professionals who would help to assemble a top-rated cast.

Mitchelville: the story line

Think November 1861, when the Confederate Army faced the Union Army in the battle of Port Royal. Ultimately, we know that the Union Army won, but many may not know that with that victory came a new beginning for hundreds of people on Hilton Head Island. That particular location would become the setting for the first self-governed town of freed Africans in the country.

Imagine, if you can, that about a year later, the citizens of Mitchelville, named for Gen. Ormsby Mitchel, created a real community. They formed a government. They built roads, houses, churches and schools.

Word of the success of the new inhabitants at Mitchelville reached the surrounding white population, and many felt threatened for their future. Further, that life as they knew it might be at risk because of the overwhelming successes forged by the new arrivals.

How it unfolds

When a Mitchelville descendant travels back to Hilton Head Island to rediscover his roots, he takes us all back in time, almost 160 years, to that extraordinary community.

Aurin Squire’s storyline reflects the dramatic challenges of those times. The writer brought his focus, interest, passion and philosophy to the task of telling the story of such a critical time in our history.

Now, some years later, Squire’s “Mitchelville” actually exists. It was being prepared for staging at the Main Street Theatre on Hilton Head. Everybody was looking forward to seeing it as part of the 2019-2020 season.

Then, out of nowhere, the COVID pandemic stopped everyone and everything. Theaters went dark. Moving forward seemed unsafe and not supported

A new beginning

Almost half a year passed, and then the idea of a virtual reading of the play was considered and put in place. Actors from around the country were signed. Details of a recording of the play began in earnest.

On Oct. 29, and continuing thru Nov. 1, you will have the opportunity to view a dramatic development reading of “Mitchelville” online. And on Nov. 2, there’s a Talk Back session with writer Squire and director Windom.

Next year, look forward to a full, staged production of Lean’s World Premiere “Mitchelville” on stage, during Lean Ensemble Theater’s 2021-2022 season.

Want to hear it?

What: “Mitchelville,” a pre-recorded development reading, written by Aurin Squire, directed by Christopher Windom

Where: online

When: Oct. 29-Nov. 1

Information: Reservations are required. A link and password will be provided. For more information, visit leanensemble.org, email info@leanensemble.org or call (843) 715-6676.