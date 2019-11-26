From ‘Mountain Girls’ to St. Nicholas: Get your arts fix on Hilton Head and Bluffton

“Mountain Girls,” from left: Laurie McIntosh, Louanne LaRoche , Brucie Holler, Jan Swanson, Eileen Blyth and Lynn Parrot. Submitted

The work of the artists sometimes called the “Mountain Girls,” six enormously talented painters, welcomed us into the artfully arranged exhibit space at Camellia on Main on Hilton Head Island. It was almost, in a way, like visiting an important and inspired art collector friend at home!

Everyone had gathered to celebrate the long association of the six painters, and to mark an anniversary with Adrienne Lively, gallery owner and director at the now storied Camellia Art on Main, along with the Camellia on Pope Avenue and now, Camellia Art in Bluffton at 45B Calhoun St.

“What an amazing relationship we’ve enjoyed with art enthusiasts on the Island, and now in Bluffton,” said Lively. “I’ve been closely associated with art, art appreciators, collectors, commercial clients, and most especially, these amazing artists.

“The Mountain Girls ... the individuals ... and their work really are an outward and visible sign of the reason I am coming up on 25 years in my involvement in the arts in all configurations.”

The Mountain Girls are Eileen Blyth, Brucie Holler, Louanne LaRoche, Laurie McIntosh, Lynn Parrott and Jan Swanson, are all long time friends, most live in the Lowcountry, and a couple are closely attached and live nearby. Each, I must say, has an impressive artistic portfolio.

“We just found each other, enjoyed each other, and our dedication to our art,“ said LaRoche. “We thought it would be fun to go off for a kind of retreat, and spend a week together. We’d work on our art projects, but we’d always take time to just enjoy spending time together. “

It was clearly an idea that brought about a perfect result for everyone. The Mountain Girls have been enjoying their adventures and shared artistic activities for close to 15 years.

The paintings that Lively has organized for this celebration are stunning. There are knockout abstracted pieces, some loosely figurative, some enormously whimsical. In all cases, make a point of dropping in to see this stop-you-in -your-tracks collection.

The current exhibit will hang through Dec. 6 at Camellia on Main at 35 Main St., and then some pieces will remain in place, and the others will be installed and hang at the other gallery locations.

Four Corners

Crowds of the interested — arts appreciators, friends and neighbors — braved a level 5 downpour last Friday to attend Charlene Gardener’s “soft opening” at her newly expanded and fully updated Four Corners Fine Arts and Framing gallery in Old Town Bluffton.

“I wanted to showcase the work of six artists and to offer everyone the chance to take in an up-close look at the impressive and varied work of ‘The Ladies of Palmetto Bluff.’ Everyone enjoyed the work of Clare Ellis, Sally Hickman, Nancy Dwight, Nancy Waterhouse, Karen Dale and Marge Agin,” said Gardener. “By the way, all of our guests were so very complimentary about our new, expanded and updated gallery space.”

Gardener, who for years was known for the artistic treasures she displayed in her tiny “jewel box” gallery, has successfully increased her gallery space by 1300 square feet. The entrance has been moved to offer a dramatic approach to the galleries, and the new lighting contributes to an amazing impact.

“Thank heavens for Emmett and Teddy McCracken, who encouraged me to expand into a portion of their Stock Farm Antiques location, at 1263-B May River Road when they decided to retire,“ said Gardner.

The official opening of the expanded gallery will be 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

“The artwork on display on this official opening will feature the work of all of my current gallery artists along with four new artists who I’ve recently added to our list of gallery associates: Jill McGannon, oils; Copper Tritschiller, sculpture; Suzanne Wolfe, watercolor; and Don Jones, potter.”

Gardner pointed out that she was looking forward to the opportunities to offer live studio demonstrations, along with the chance for interested gallery visitors to interact with the artists during special gallery events.

“What a treat for me to say that everyone is invited to our official opening event, and to view the work of all of these brilliant artists.”

Les Bonnes Artistes

Les Bonnes Artistes present “Contrasts & Colour” at the Coastal Discovery Museum, Dec. 9 through Feb. 21, 2020.

Delicate watercolors, dynamic collages, luscious oil paintings and innovative printmaking are among the mediums you will see at this year’s exhibit from Les Bonnes Artistes. The title brings to viewers their interpretations and inspirations of these artful visions.

Les Bonnes Artistes is an informal artist group founded by Doris Shay in 2007. This year’s group includes Joanna Chalson, Annie Couglin, Jo Dye, Joyce Nagel, Nancy Ridgway, Doris Shay, Barbara Spencer, Dorothy Steelman, Donna Varner, Irene Williamson and Emily Wilson.

An artists’ reception is to be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. Hours at the gallery, 70 Honey Horn Drive, are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bluffton Holiday Art Walk

Stroll along the streets of Old Town Bluffton and enjoy the amazing collections of art on view and inside the galleries from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday , Nov. 29.

Many of the galleries are offering special events:

The Red Piano Art Gallery invites everyone meet artists Bobby Bagley, Addison Palmer, Peter Rolfe and Michael B. Karas.

La Petite Gallery artists will offer demonstrations of their procedures and artistic formats. Murray Sease will be on hand to discuss additional gallery artists’ work and Ben Ham will discuss elements of photography.

Be certain to check out other Bluffton galleries on the day of the walk.

Theater

▪ “Kiss Me, Kate” at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina juxtaposes the music and lyrics of Cole Porter to the storyline by Bella and Sam Spewack. This version is a delightful romantic comedy with show-stopping musical offerings. If you are wondering, this musical is actually a play-within-a-play. In our case, a former husband and wife, also co-stars, cause disruptions on stage and off. Think ... a kind of musical version of Shakespeare’s “ Taming of the Shrew.”

The show runs Dec. 4-29 at the arts center, 14 Shelter Cove Lane; artshhi.com; 843-842-ARTS.

▪ “Every Brilliant Thing” written by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe and directed by Maegan Azar.

This funny play deals with depression, in a good way! Answering questions like what makes life worth living, the answers include ... ice cream, roller coasters, water fights.

A list of everything brilliant about the world is pointed out in this immersive and interactive event. It features Matt Mundy, and will be staged in a re-imagined and intimate layout at SoundWaves, 7 Lagoon Road, Hilton Head Island.

The show runs Dec. 12 to 14, and Dec. 19 to 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 15 and Dec. 22 at 2 p.m.; info@leanensemble.org; 843-715-6676.

Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra

“A Visit From St. Nicholas” features John Morris Russell, conductor; Blake White, narrator; Geoffrey Cormier, puppeteer; the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra Chorus, Michael Schwartzkopf, director; the Effingham County High School Chorus, Wes Perkins, director; and the Hilton Head Dance Theater.

Shows are 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, and 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at First Presbyterian Church, 540 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island.

A special showing will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 in Bluffton at the St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church Parish Life Center, 32 Saint Gregory Drive.

Ticket information: hhso.org.