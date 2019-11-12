Busy arts season takes center stage in Beaufort, Bluffton, Hilton Head

“The Oysterman”

“Oysters and Bloody Marys” is a perfect way to launch a busy season for the arts around Beaufort County.

Pat Branning, a noted Southern writer and publisher, and her son, Andrew, a photographer known for his images of Lowcountry settings generally and oystermen specifically, have combined their interests and passions in a new way.

I am happy to tell you that their outcome, a fine art gallery in the Habersham community outside Beaufort, is the perfect expression of that shared vision.

The two invite everyone to join them for the official opening festivities on Friday, Nov. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m.

“We are celebrating our official opening with ‘Oysters and Bloody Marys,’ “ said Pat Branning. “Sea Eagle Market will be out in front of the gallery offering their fresh from the Broad River briny oysters, and inside, Bloody Point Bloody Mary Mix Company will be serving up Bloody Marys.”

The Branning Fine Art Gallery at 3 Market St. in Habersham (843-415-5131) is open from Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., or by appointment.

If you are fortunate enough to have seen Andrew’s photographs, you will notice that he is a rare talent and is a preservationist with his images of the working South. He is known particularly for his evocative glimpses of the South he has known over a lifetime, having been born and raised on the waters around Beaufort County.

He has a keen eye for capturing Gullah oystermen at work on the mudflats, shrimpers hauling in nets, old wooden boats, oak tree limbs reaching to the earth below and iconic scenes of the Lowcountry he know and loves.

“There are just a few Gullah watermen remaining and a few rugged wooden shrimp boats,” he said. “By capturing these images, I feel I am preserving a way of life that will not always be here.”

Andrew documents the South with his dramatic photographs, and Pat does the same through her well chosen words.

Four Corners Gallery

The biggest news on the south side of the Broad River is that Charlene Gardner is about to open her all-new, expanded Four Corners Fine Art & Framing gallery in the heart of Bluffton.

She has expanded next door into the space formerly occupied by Stock Farm Antiques at 1263-B May River Road.

The public is invited to her “soft opening” from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.

Visitors will see the expanded gallery, and meet the six artists and enjoy a close-up look at the work of “The Ladies of Palmetto Bluff” in this exhibit’s opening reception.

Look forward to the oil paintings of Clare Ellis, who commented that she seeks to transform the essence of her experiences into a reality on canvas.

Sally Hickman continues her quest of painting each sky abstract better than the last. Her layering and moodiness is delicately placed on her canvas board.

Nancy Dwight explained that after decades in communications and professional politics she delights in painting Lowcountry landscapes with marshes, streams and the people here.

Potter Nancy Waterhouse likes to experiment with various clay bodies and techniques, primarily pinching, hand-building and wheel-throwing.

Karen Dale is a potter, too. She has been throwing larger and experimenting with surface design.

Marge Agin, a photographer, said she has a new look in many of her images. Pointing out that she is using negative space surrounding the subjects of her work. She adds that she continues to capture the Lowcountry through the lens of the camera as well as through the artistry of digital opportunities.

The gallery’s transformation is the fruit of much labor.

“What a challenge,” said Gardner. “ I had no idea at the time what an undertaking this might be ... but I must say thank heavens for the McCrackens, Emmett and Teddy (of Stock Farm Antiques), who encouraged me through the process, and Brynne Bowler, who inspired me, contributed to the process, completely spurred me on and and said often ‘you can do this!’ ”

The official opening of the new Four Corners gallery will be held on Dec. 8, and everyone is invited to put that date on their calendars and drop in for the festive opening and view the work of the celebrated Four Corners gallery artists.

‘The Nutcracker’

Hilton Head Dance Theatre will present the holiday favorite “The Nutcracker” at the Seahawk Cultural Center, with the first of only six shows opening Friday, Nov. 15.

Show times are: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 16, 22 and 23; and 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 and Nov. 24.

The venue is located at Hilton Head Island High School, 70 Wilborn Road. Information and tickets available at hiltonheaddance.com or 843-842-3262.

This is the 35th production, directed by Karena Brock-Carlyle and her husband, John Carlyle and feauring a fabulous cast with a talented Snow Queen and Snow King. The roles of Sugar Plum Fairy and Dew Drop Fairy will be shared at different performances. The host in Act I, at the elegant Christmas Party, will be guest artist Danny Tidwell.

“Godspell”

The Main Street Youth Theatre production of “Godspell” opens on Wednesday, Nov. 13, and runs through Nov. 24 at the Main Street Theatre, 3000 Main St. on Hilton Head.

Shows are at 7 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday this week and next; with 2 p.m. shows on Sunday, Nov. 17 and Nov. 24.

Advance tickets and more information is available at myst.org.