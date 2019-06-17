Summer theater’s 12th season on Hilton Head opens with this raucous musical

Tobi Berman, Elizabeth Mandell and Ben Heil in Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute production.

Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute’s 12th season on Hilton Head Island opens with the Tony Award-winning hit, “Cabaret the Musical” on June 21.





Audiences will enter the theater at Hilton Head Island High School to find themselves inside the infamous Kit Kat Klub, where emcee Sally Bowles and a raucous ensemble take the stage nightly to entertain the crowd ... and to encourage everyone to leave their troubles outside. Those troubles are associated with life in pre-World War II Germany as it grows more uncertain, and causes all to consider the outcome of these dangerous times.

SSTI reinvents this classic musical with direction and choreography by Broadway’s Joe Barros, and a new scenic design by Broadway’s Libby Stadstad.

Look forward to a score filled with some of the most memorable songs in theater history, including “Cabaret,” “Willkommen” and “Maybe This Time.”

With a staff of theater professionals assembled from across the country, SSTI trains aspiring performers in the skills required to work in the world of professional theater. It is dedicated to technical and performance excellence, while also offering a full series of educational programs.

This year the SSTI participants were drawn from 26 states and four countries. “Cabaret the Musical” features performers and technicians carefully selected for their talent and skill.

The musical opens at the Seahawk Cultural Center on the campus of Hilton Head Island High School at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 21.

Performances continue for two weekends.

If you go

What: “Cabaret the Musical.”

When: June 21-23 and June 28-30. Show times on Fridays and Saturdays are 7:30 p.m., and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Where: Seahawk Cultural Center at Hilton Head Island High School, 70 Wilborn Road.

Cost: Adults, $25; students, $20.

Information: Purchase tickets online at www.HHISummerMusicals.com, or call 866-749 2228.