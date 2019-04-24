Bluffton’s May River Theatre returns to action on Town Hall stage with this popular play

Local favorite actors star in May River Theatre’s return. Submitted

“We’re back. We’re really back!”

Jennifer Green’s happiest news is that, after being dark for so long during the Bluffton Town Hall re-construction and ancillary work on the Ulmer Auditorium, the May River Theatre is coming back.

“We are so excited,” said Green, who has served in a leadership capacity and as an actor, and in practically every other volunteer capacity, since her first involvement more than a decade ago.

“We are committed to coming back and producing great theater again,” she said.

To celebrate the May River Theatre reopening, the play, “Love Letters,” by A.R. Gurney, will run May 2-5 with Thursday through Saturday shows at 7 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. at the theater at 20 Bridge St.

“Oh,” said Green, ”and the news just gets better.

“The play, in the epistolary format, will star our iconic actors, and good friends, Daniel and Debbie Cort

“And to make the news even brighter, I’m thrilled to tell you that our production will be directed by the highly regarded Bob McCloskey.”

The May River Theatre has for years presented a variety of productions that are selected to delight locals and visitors alike.

“ ‘Love Letters’ is such a perfect piece to get us back on our theater season,” said Green.

“Daniel and Debbie Cort, who have performed with us in so many productions, will truly engage and entertain our audiences, from start to finish.”

The season will continue with “The Outsiders” in July and August.

“We, of course, are looking at the many ways in which we can put our theater and productions on track and keep them there,” said Green. “One of our well-known secrets is to maintain the high quality theater selections, balanced with high quality volunteer commitment. “

She said the theater seeks support through advertisements, volunteers, and donations. The theater’s mailing address is P.O. Box 1674, Bluffton, SC 29910.

If you go

What: “Love Letters”

When: May 2-4 at 7 p.m. and May 5 at 2 p.m.

Where: The Bluffton Town Hall, in the Ulmer Auditorium, 20 Bridge St.

Information: Tickets are $27 for all reserved seats, 843-815-5581.