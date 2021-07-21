Street music is returning to Port Royal. A Louisiana Zydeco band will kick it off

Bring your chairs and dancing shoes. Street music returns to the town of Port Royal Saturday.

Nathan Williams and the Zydeco Cha Chas will perform at 6 p.m.

It’s the first of five street performances scheduled in the town this summer and fall.

Street music on Paris Avenue, in its 26th year, has fueled local businesses and entertained thousands over the years.

COVID-19 silenced the music in 2020, but now it’s back with a big-name band kicking it off.

Zydeco is a blues-influenced type of Cajun dance music popular in Louisiana and Texas, and usually played on accordion, guitar and violin.

The Zydeco Cha Chas, formed in 1985, shares its unique take on the regional south Louisiana music with the world, from the Lincoln Center in New York to The Grand Ole Opry.

The band has been featured in the New York Times and People Magazine, and appeared in films including the “The Electric Mist” and “The Kingdom of Zydeco,” while working with artists as diverse as Cindy Lauper, Michael Doucet and Buddy Guy.

As usual, Paris Avenue in downtown Port Royal will be closed between 9th and 10th streets for the performances.

Randal Bramblett, who has played with rock legends including Bonnie Raitt, The Allman Brothers and Steve Winwood, will perform Aug. 7.

Katie Henry and her band will bring their unique blend of blues-influenced music to town Aug. 21.

Chicago blues legend Wayne Baker Brooks will perform Sept. 4.

And blues band Big Al and The Heavyweights rounds out the performances Sept. 18. The band got a break when Dan Aykroyd featured one of the band’s songs, “house Party,” on the House of Blues Radio Show.