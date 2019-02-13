USCB offers songs from the 50s, 60s and 70s with ‘Aint Nobody’s Bizness’ performance

The USCB Center for the Art’s production of “Ain’t Nobody’s Bizness” is scheduled for Feb. 16-17 at the college’s Center for the Arts.
Singer and actress Marlena Smalls will be joined by Elaine Lake and Velma Polk for this tribute to music from the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Popular favorites such as the Pointer Sister’s “Fire”, Aretha Franklin’s “Say a Little Prayer for You” and Roberta Flack’s “First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” are among the featured songs.
David Hershey, director of the “Ain’t Nobody’s Bizness” band, leads Lowcountry musicians including Mark Flasch, David Skinner, Jeff Shawd, Mark Lemstrom, Chuck Diener, Allyn Perdue and Peter Hennes.
If you go:
What: “Ain’t Nobody’s Bizness”
Where: USCB Center for the Arts
When: Saturday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 17 at 3 p.m.
Ticket prices: $35 adult; senior/ military $30; students $15.
More information: Call 843-521-4145 or visit uscbcenterforthearts.com
