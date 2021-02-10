Spring practice is back on for SC high school football teams

Spring football practice can go on as normal, the South Carolina High School League Executive Committee voted Wednesday.

The SCHSL Executive Committee passed the vote 15-0 in favor of a normal open season in the spring for fall sports with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. This means competitive cheer can begin practice on April 26 and other sports, including football, can start May 1.

Football is allowed 20 practice dates in the spring with 10 of them in pads. Football and other fall sports didn’t have an open season in 2020 because of COVID-19.

SC High School League commissioner Jerome Singleton brought a proposal that would have canceled the normal open season except for competitive cheerleading.

Singleton said one of the reasons was just to allow those in-season teams to practice.

“We haven’t allowed for any other sports based on COVID in the fall and winter,” Singleton said.

The motion was met with opposition from football coaches across the state. Members of the executive committee received feedback from various athletic directors and principals who also said they wanted to allow the open season to proceed.

“Why wouldn’t we begin with fall sports having the ability to begin their season as normal. If we’re talking about moving forward with next school year, that process begins in the spring with them being able to have their open season,” SCHSL executive committee member Carlos Cave said.

White Knoll athletic trainer Sheila Gordon was also in favor of allowing an open season to proceed as normal.

“These kids will be on campus anyway, whether it’s working out or lifting and practicing. Seeking some middle ground to give football an opportunity to put on pads at the end of spring sports,” Gordon said.

No venue yet for state basketball championship

Also during Wednesday’s meeting, Singleton said a venue has not been secured to hold the SCHSL Basketball championships, which are scheduled for March 4-6.

Singleton said USC Aiken is being discussed as a possibility. The SCHSL Executive Committee did rule in favor of extending the date of the finals past March 4-6 if needed.

Normally, the basketball championships are held at Colonial Life Arena but that isn’t an option this year. The Upper and Lower state championships are usually held in Greenville and Florence but they will be held at neutral sites on high school campuses this year.