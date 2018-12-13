Police called when Beaufort County elementary students bring $100 bills for school snacks, report says

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office was called Wednesday when two Whale Branch Elementary School students attempted to buy hundreds of dollars’ worth of Rice Krispies Treats from the cafeteria, a police report says.
The report says the bills were fake.
“The bills were correct except for the size and Asian markings on the bills,” the report says.
The school’s principal said the students told her they received the bills from friends on the bus. Those students told police they received the bills from other friends.
Most of the children knew the money was fake, the report says. It says the two students who attempted to use the money did not know.
Deputies confiscated the bills.
The report does not state whether any students were punished by the district.
