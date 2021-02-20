The end of the ACC season is near. If anyone’s going to turn a corner, now is the time.

The end of the season has arrived, quietly, like fog in the night. At times, as teams go on COVID pauses and postponed games evaporate into the ether, it has felt endless. Then again, so few games have been played compared to what we’re all used to that at other times it feels like things are still getting started.

After Saturday, N.C. State and Duke will each have four games left while North Carolina has three ACC games to go -- assuming all of that proceeds as planned, which it rarely has this season. The finish line has come near enough to see clearly, and if anyone’s going to turn a corner before it’s too late, now is the time.

Even if they are all indeed played, the Wolfpack and Blue Devils will still end up two ACC games short of the usual 20 due to postponements that quietly morphed into cancellations. Given the circumstances, that’s a full house. The Tar Heels had room Wednesday to make up one of their four postponed ACC games but filled that spot themselves Saturday by inviting Steve Wojciechowski’s similarly idled Marquette team back to his old neighborhood.

Still, everyone will be in Greensboro again before you know it, maybe even before new ACC commissioner Jim Phillips is. The Wolfpack passed through Greensboro on Saturday on its way back from a comfortable 80-62 win at Wake Forest, its third straight ACC win on the road. The last time N.C. State did that, Julius Hodge was a freshman.

The first this time around was the blowout of Boston College’s COVID-ravaged junior varsity team two weeks ago, an aberration bordering on farce even by the standards of this season. But hanging on at Pittsburgh on Wednesday in the wake of the dismal Duke debacle was a potentially season-defining moment for the Wolfpack, and N.C. State followed that up not with regression but progression, taking it to the Demon Deacons from the start and never letting up.

It’s almost impossible to quantify how far N.C. State has come in a week. Some of that is the natural evolution of young players, placed in roles for which they’re far from ready, learning how to handle the workload. But some of that, to echo the word Kevin Keatts would use, boils down to simple pride.

“It gave us a chance to humble ourselves,” Keatts said. “We had not had a game that we lost like Duke other than the Florida State game. It showed me our guys have a sense of pride.”

Just how much pride, N.C. State will find out quickly. Virginia is up next, a team that only beat N.C. State by seven in Raleigh, and that was after leading scorer Devon Daniels was lost for the season, not before. Since the Duke loss -- N.C. State’s eighth straight against ACC teams that aren’t Boston College or Wake -- the Wolfpack is showing signs of growth. Right now, it’s a blip. There are four regular-season games left to make it a trend that bodes well for next season.

If the NCAA tournament isn’t on N.C. State’s radar, it’s still not quite out of the question for Duke and it’s well within North Carolina’s control the rest of the way, both with big games to play later Saturday.

Duke, obviously, has a great deal of work to do, although a win Saturday night against Virginia would go a long way toward resurrecting the Blue Devils’ NCAA tournament prospects. Win or lose -- and the Cavaliers are a two-point favorite in Cameron -- Duke needs to take the opportunity to demonstrate that its strong play without the now-departed Jalen Johnson was not some statistical fluke but a sustainable development going forward.

North Carolina is the only one of the three Triangle teams that can feel good about its postseason options, even if the Tar Heels have no margin for error. North Carolina has shaken off its early ACC doldrums but there’s no question the Tar Heels have more to offer. That made Saturday’s home game against Louisville not only an opportunity for a quality win to bolster the Tar Heels’ tournament resume, but yet another chance for North Carolina to take a step forward.

All three of these teams still have room for improvement, and just enough time left for it to matter. If anyone’s going to turn a corner, now’s the time. The road straight ahead comes to an abrupt end soon. And the way things have gone this season, maybe sooner than expected.