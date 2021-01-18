Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 8

We’re back after a three-week hiatus, sort of. I’ve been voting the whole time, but taking some time off work and not posting these weekly semi-analyses. Not a ton has changed. Gonzaga is still No. 1. Baylor is still No. 2. Undefeated Winthrop got a vote (and not just from me).

But it’s a good day to be back, because there’s a decent chance when the poll comes out Monday afternoon that it will make history with neither Duke nor North Carolina in the top 25 for the first time in 38 years -- since Dec. 27, 1982, per ESPN’s Bryan Ives, a span of 702 polls. North Carolina has been gone for three weeks and Duke has been hanging on, but the loss at Virginia Tech on Tuesday might be the final straw. Or might not.

Could both Duke and North Carolina be unranked in next week’s AP Poll?



That has not happened since the week of December 27, 1982.



At least one of the two has been ranked in 702 straight polls. — Bryan Ives (@awaytoworthy) January 13, 2021

The Blue Devils were 15th on my ballot and 19th in the actual poll last week. Normally, a road loss to a top-25 caliber team (Virginia Tech, while still not on my ballot, was ranked 20th last week) wouldn’t drop a team out of the poll. But Duke is now 5-3 with its best win at 4-8 Notre Dame and has meanwhile lost to every other decent team it has played (Michigan State, Illinois, VT). The only thing about Duke’s resume at this point that screams “top 25” is the name.

Will that be enough to keep the streak alive? We’ll find out this afternoon, but the Blue Devils won’t be getting a vote from this pollster.

THIS WEEK’S TOP 25 BASKETBALL BALLOT

1. Gonzaga (last week: 1)

2. Baylor (2)

3. Iowa (6)

4. Villanova (4)

5. Texas (3)

6. Tennessee (11)

7. Michigan (5)

8. Kansas (7)

9. Houston (9)

10. Wisconsin (8)

11. Ohio State (21)

12. UCLA (20)

13. Virginia (17)

14. West Virginia (14)

15. USC (22)

16. Connecticut (23)

17. Texas Tech (16)

18. Creighton (12)

19. Florida State (19)

20. Illinois (13)

21. Clemson (10)

22. Colorado (NR)

23. Minnesota (NR)

24. Drake (24)

25. Winthrop (25)

OUT Duke (15), Louisville (18)