Kevin Greene, former Carolina Panthers linebacker and Hall of Famer, has died

Kevin Greene, one of the greatest players on the Carolina Panthers’ early teams of the 1990s, died Monday. He was 58. The cause of death wasn’t immediately known, but the Pro Football Hall of Fame sent out a statement confirming his passing.

Greene played three of his 15 NFL seasons with the Panthers and made the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016, becoming the first former Panther in the hall that had played multiple seasons with the team. With the Panthers in 1996, he led the NFL in sacks and teamed with Lamar Lathon to form one of the NFL’s most feared pass-rushing combinations.

With his charismatic personality and explosive playmaking, Greene quickly became a fan favorite. As his former Carolina coach Dom Capers once told The Observer about Greene: “Coaches can tell when a player has that ‘it’ quality, and Kevin had ‘it’ — that sense of energy that was good for a team.”

Once a walk-on at Auburn, Greene posted 160 sacks over his 15-year NFL career and retired as the No. 3 sacker on the league’s all-time list. With Carolina — in 1996, 1998 and 1999 — Greene collected 41.5 sacks and averaged nearly one sack per game.

After most of those sacks, Greene did an exuberant celebration. As his former teammate Eric Davis once said: “Kevin Greene did a dance every single sack.”

“People called me crazy,” Greene told The Observer once in an interview. “But I loved playing football. When you’re passionate about something, that love is going to show.”

Greene’s passion occasionally came out in other ways, too. In 1998 while with the Panthers, he angrily grabbed Panthers assistant coach Kevin Steele by the collar in a sideline altercation. Capers allowed Greene to keep playing in that game, which became a point of controversy, but suspended him for the next one.

Once his playing career ended, Greene became a respected NFL assistant coach for many years. In his 15-year NFL career, he played for four franchises — the L.A. Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers and the Panthers. Among his survivors are his wife, Tara, who occasionally sang the national anthem before Carolina home games during Greene’s career.