Panthers fantasy football guide: Who to play vs. New Orleans

In a world that sometimes feels too real, managing a fantasy football team can be a slice of pleasure some Sundays.

But it’s painful on other Sundays if your team isn’t doing well. Let’s try to avoid that this week with tips for players with the Carolina Panthers, who play at New Orleans on Sunday.

TEDDY BRIDGEWATER

The former Saint would love to have a big game against his old team this week. But the Panthers continue to have a lot of trouble in the red zone, settling for field goals far too often. Bridgewater will likely throw for at least 250 yards against the Saints, but getting into the end zone continues to be a problem. If you have a better QB alternative, this is a good week to play him.

Verdict: Sit him.

MIKE DAVIS

Christian McCaffrey still isn’t playing, so it’s clear sailing for Davis in terms of touches. And Davis has scored a touchdown in each of his past four games. The only clouds in the sky: Davis is nursing a slight ankle injury, and the Saints are sixth in the NFL in rushing yardage allowed. Davis will play, though, and he’s the only Panther other than McCaffrey to have shown any great touchdown knack so far.

Verdict: Start him.

Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis celebrates his touchdown against Chicago on Oct. 18th. Davis has scored a TD in each of his past four games. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

CHRISTIAN McCAFFREY

Not only is McCaffrey not playing this week, but he’s very iffy for the Oct. 29 home game against Atlanta. One of these days McCaffrey will become a must-play again. But for now, he remains out of action.

Verdict: Sit him.

DJ MOORE

I wrote a story this week about Bridgewater and Moore’s off-and-on chemistry. When they connect, it’s for an average of 17.6 yards, which is wonderful and third in the NFL. But they only connect 56.3% of the time. Still, I’d bet on Moore having at least one big play against a Saints team allowing 30 points per game (24th in the NFL).

Verdict: Start him.

ROBBY ANDERSON

The No. 2 wide receiver in the NFL in terms of yardage, Anderson hasn’t scored since Week 1. This might be the week. As much as Bridgewater looks for him, you have to play him.

Verdict: Start him.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) is No. 2 in receiving yardage in the NFL. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

JOEY SLYE

With Slye missing practice this week due to COVID-19 protocols, this is too much of a risk. There are a lot of other kickers out there in your league who aren’t in any danger of missing this game; pick one up on waivers and play him.

Verdict: Sit him.

CAROLINA DEFENSE

The Panthers continue to improve, and they played well enough to win against Chicago. But their penchant for three-man rushes on obvious passing downs isn’t going to improve that 1.0 sacks-per-game average much.

Verdict: Sit them.