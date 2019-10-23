P.J. Washington is no Zion Williamson, but the Hornets’ rookie looks like a star

Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington Jr.,swings on the rim after throwing down a two-handed dunk during second half action against the Chicago Bulls at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. The Hornets defeated the Bulls 126-125. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Charlotte Hornets didn’t show up Wednesday night for their thriller of a season-opening win against the Chicago Bulls, and by that I mean the Hornets team we all expected didn’t show up.

The Hornets didn’t look like the worst team in the Eastern Conference in this 126-125 victory not secured until the clock’s last tick. They didn’t look completely outmatched.

And a lot of that was due to Hornets rookie P.J. Washington, who scored a team-high 27 points.

On a Charlotte team that will still be fortunate to win 30 games this season in the wake of Kemba Walker’s messy departure, Washington was fantastic Wednesday night.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The rookie forward and latest Hornets lottery pick from Kentucky slid into his first real professional game like it was his favorite pair of jeans. He started his first NBA game ever, he made his first NBA shot ever — a three-pointer — and he had 11 points in his first-ever NBA quarter.

Now it’s not time to cue Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. This wasn’t another remake of “A Star is Born.” Not yet. These were the Bulls, after all, who went 22-60 a year ago and are one of the few teams you could reasonably say the Hornets have a good shot of beating at home.

But these Hornets still had to do that, and they did so in an exciting game that gave the crowd a reason or two to come back.

Washington was reason No. 1 Wednesday night. He’s not terribly flashy and you’re never going to mistake him for Zion Williamson. He’s good, though — making five three-pointers in the first half alone and also coming up with a thunderous blocked shot while playing help-side defense. His sixth 3 set an NBA record for most deep shots by any player in his debut.

The Hornets have known for a few weeks now that Washington was going to make a quick impact for them. He scored in double figures in all five preseason games and made 50 percent of his 3-point shots. He was even better on this night, making 7-of-11 3-pointers as the Bulls repeatedly left him alone. Other teams will soon decide not to make that mistake.

General manager Mitch Kupchak extolled Washington’s virtues earlier this week, saying of the rookie: “He’s done some things that I didn’t see in college, particularly shooting the three-ball. I know he increased his range as a college player and he got to the point where he was a good mid-range shooter. ... He’s worked on his game and he has turned himself into not only a big man that can be productive down in the paint, but in our game today he can also make threes. So far, so good.”

Washington made some mistakes Wednesday, too. He lost the ball once on an out-of-control drive, pin-balling down the lane without it before falling in a heap. His rebounding could definitely have been better. His second half wasn’t as strong as his first.

Those mistakes were symbolic of his team, which doesn’t like to use the word “rebuilding” but certainly is. Point guard Terry Rozier had such an uninspiring debut as Walker’s replacement — 2-for-10 shooting and a minus-18 on the plus-minus stat — that coach James Borrego turned to backup point guard Devonte Graham (who was terrific) for all of crunch time. Turnovers continued to be a problem, as they were in the preseason.

Still, Charlotte came back and won in the fourth quarter, with Washington on the floor for almost all of it.

It was only one game, but Washington was really good, on a team that badly needs some really good players to emerge.