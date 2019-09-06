Hurricanes sign defenseman Jake Gardiner to a four-year contract

The Canes’ Jeff Skinner (53) battles the Leafs’ Jake Gardiner (51) and Josh Leivo (32) as they go for the puck during the first period. Toronto was called for a penalty on the play.
The Carolina Hurricanes signed veteran defenseman Jake Gardiner to a four-year contract, the organization announced Friday.
Gardiner was the 17th pick in the 2008 NHL draft, going to Anaheim. In 2013, he was traded to Toronto, where he scored 45 goals, had 200 assists and 185 penalty minutes in 551 NHL games.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
