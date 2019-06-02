Checkers’ Game 2 win in AHL finals shows why hockey in June is fun in Charlotte

Charlotte Checkers right wing Tomas Jurco, right, raises his arms in celebration of his goal as center Martin Necas, left, comes to congratulate him during the second-period action against the Chicago Wolves on Sunday. The Checkers won, 5-3, to knot their Calder Cup series at 1-1 with Chicago.. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

As has become their custom this season, the Charlotte Checkers gave their home fans quite a show Sunday night. They scored. They fought. And ultimately they won, 5-3 over Chicago, knotting the teams’ best-of-7 AHL Calder Cup Finals at one game apiece.



