Sports columnist Luke DeCock is not going anywhere

World Golf Championship at Doral, has been part of the PGA Tour since 1962. This year Cadillac, the title sponsor, has announced they will not renew their sponsorship which leaves Doral, owned by Donald Trump up in the air. While the PGA Tour has
Charter boat captain Matt Wirt posted a Facebook video showing what happened after he responded to a radio check from a US warship that set up a flyby by an F-18 fighter jet off the coast of Wilmington NC.
Hilton Head's new Stretch Zone franchise brings the concept of practitioner assisted stretching to the Lowcountry. The company says its stretching sessions can help aging golf and tennis players stay in the game. Here's how it works.
Hilton Head mayoral candidates laid out their political platforms during a forum on Tuesday — mentioning issues such as transparency with the town council, development and the environment. But first, one candidate erupted after the first question.
The Morris Island Light is a lighthouse just outside of Charleston. It was built almost a mile inland in 1876 — but now stands precariously in the Atlantic Ocean. It was decommissioned in 1962 and replaced by a new lighthouse on Sullivan's Island.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security defines two types of lockdowns used in schools across the country — modified and full lockdowns. Here's when each is typically used, and what they mean for staff and students.