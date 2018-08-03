With miraculous shot, Akshay Bhatia repeats as Junior PGA champion

A year after Akshay Bhatia set the all-time scoring record at the Junior PGA Championship, he found an even more dramatic way to defend his title. The 16-year-old from Wake Forest chipped in for eagle on the 18th hole to win, coming from one stroke back to win by one Friday.

Playing from the rough just off the back of the par-5 18th green at Louisville’s Valhalla Golf Club, Bhatia needed to get up and down from about 35 feet for birdie to force a playoff, but his chip trickled downhill and in for the victory.

And here it is ... the chip in for the win! Akshay Bhatia! pic.twitter.com/fsCr1UONjY — Junior PGA Champ (@JuniorPGAChamp) August 3, 2018

Bhatia finished at 11-under for the 72-hole tournament, a third-round 65 putting him into a tie for the lead Thursday night before he won on the last shot of the tournament. Bhatia won the Junior PGA last year at 22-under-par, the tournament record. It was Bhatia’s third win in seven starts on the junior circuit this summer, to go with a second-place finish at the U.S. Junior Amateur three weeks ago.

Next up for the world’s No. 1-ranked junior: The U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach, Aug. 13-19.