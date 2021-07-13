The state of South Carolina in the 2021 Olympics: Help us build our athlete list

The Olympics start July 23 in Tokyo. AP

The Olympics start next Friday in Tokyo, and we need your help.

We’re compiling a list of athletes who are from the state of South Carolina or who have a key connection to the Palmetto State. Perhaps they attended a college here, for example.

See anyone missing from Team USA or another global Olympic team? Email us at statesports@thestate.com and tell us about anyone we’ve left off our list.

Statewide connections

▪ CJ Cummings, Beaufort, USA, Weightlifting

▪ Mahassen Hala, Beaufort, Lebanon, Weightlifting

▪ Raven Saunders, Charleston, USA, Track and Field (shot put)

University of South Carolina connections

▪ Dawn Staley, USA, Women’s Basketball (5x5, Head Coach)

▪ A’ja Wilson, USA, Women’s Basketball (5x5)

▪ Allisha Gray, USA, Women’s Basketball (3x3)

▪ Laeticia Amihere, Canada, Women’s Basketball (5x5)

▪ Wadeline Jonathas, USA, Track and Field (400 meters, 4x400 relay)

▪ Aliyah Abrams, Guyana, Track and Field (400 meters)

▪ Itay Goldfaden, Israel, Swimming (4x100 medley)

▪ Michael Laitarovsky, Israel, Swimming (100 backstroke)

▪ Tom Peribonio, Ecuador, Swimming (200 IM and 400 IM)

▪ Tinky Ho, Hong Kong, Swimming (4x100 and 4x200 freestyle relay)

▪ Julia Vincent, South Africa, Diving (3-meter springboard)

Clemson University connections

▪ Natoya Goule, Jamaica, Track and Field (800)

▪ Andrea Foster, Guyana, Track and Field (800)

▪ Danielle Williams, Jamaica, Track and Field (100 Hurdles)

▪ Kemar Mowatt, Jamaica, Track and Field (400 Hurdles)

▪ Danniel Thomas-Dodd, Jamaica, Track and Field (Shot put)