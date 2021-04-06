Kirby Dach gets his 1st goal but the Chicago Blackhawks nearly squander a 3-goal lead in a 4-2 win over the Dallas Stars

CHICAGO — It looked like old times for Kirby Dach on Tuesday night. The Chicago Blackhawks center scored his first goal of the season in what looked to be his strongest game yet.

The Hawks had a strong start, too, taking a three-goal lead. But they had to weather the Dallas Stars’ third-period rally — and get an empty-netter from Patrick Kane — to escape with a 4-2 win at the United Center.

Vinnie Hinostroza made his debut in his return to the Hawks and got his first point of the season: an assist on Dominik Kubalik’s second-period goal on a two-on-one break. It was Kubalik’s 13th goal of the season.

The Florida Panthers traded Hinostroza to the Hawks on Friday for prospect Brad Morrison.

Alex DeBrincat got a takeaway in the offensive zone and capped the scoring with his 20th goal of the season.

Andrew Cogliano scored a shorthanded goal for Dallas to cut the lead to 3-1.